NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laws of Motion, a disruptive startup venture known for its innovative fit tech and cutting-edge American manufacturing, has been honored by Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards for its Hero Initiative, a purpose-drive pivot into PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic. These awards recognize the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Prior to COVID-19, Laws of Motion made perfect-fitting women's apparel using 144 data-driven sizes, an algorithm-powered fit quiz, and on-demand, zero-waste manufacturing in the United States. Laws of Motion's Founder & CEO, Carly Bigi, contracted Covid-19 in early March 2020. While facing the worst of her symptoms, Bigi watched as the country suffered too – non-essential businesses closed, healthcare providers wore tablecloths as gowns, and temporary morgues launched across NYC. Bigi told the team "this is when we dig into the ingenuity and innovation that got us here and we do everything we can do help." The team agreed that pivoting its Americas-based supply chain to help tackle the dire shortage of PPE in the US wasn't only the right decision – it was the only decision. That week, Laws of Motion launched the Hero Initiative.
The Hero Initiative has three clear objectives: 1) empower its community of influential, powerful women to stay home to help save lives, 2) manufacture PPE for the government during a worldwide shortage, and 3) donate PPE to frontline heroes in need. The brand offered Hero Robes, a silky navy robe made of its dress lining, that comforted customers at home and connected them to a shared purpose during such a helpless time. Laws of Motion donated 10 masks for each Hero Robe purchased, and, in total, has donated nearly one million masks to frontline healthcare heroes.
Laws of Motion knew if they could produce perfect-fitting dresses, then they could make medical-grade gowns. The startup specialized in on-demand, zero-waste production in the United States, which meant it could move fast – a critical need due to PPE import delays and unavailability. Laws of Motion pivoted its entire supply chain and during the 6-week apex of Covid-19, produced over 5 million pieces of PPE.
A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Bigi said "I am honored and humbled that Fast Company has named the Laws of Motion Hero Initiative as a World Changing Idea. The Hero Initiative is all about our heroes. Whether you are a hero at home helping to flatten the curve, a hero at work powering an essential business, or a hero on the frontlines fighting tirelessly to help save lives - thank you. You are our hero."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
