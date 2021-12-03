PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lazarus Naturals, a brand founded on the belief that CBD should be "Made to Work. Made for All.", today announced their line of CBD Gummies focused on allowing consumers to personalize daily routines with the benefits that work for them. Each of the naturally derived fruit flavors (huckleberry, elderberry, blackberry, and lemon mango) features a proprietary blend of fortifying ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbs, and adaptogens — for a targeted approach to wellness in a convenient and familiar format that's great anytime, anywhere.
"Like all of our products, we crafted our CBD gummies to meet the needs of all who want effective relief that's convenient, approachable, and affordable," said Sequoia Price-Lazarus, CEO and Founder of Lazarus Naturals. "Our gummies are uniquely formulated with our high-potency CBD and paired with a variety of secondary ingredients chosen to aid overall effectiveness."
Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies are vegan and gluten-free, with no preservatives, and available in 10-count and 40-count containers — as well as a variety pack with all four flavors. Each serving size of two gummies contains 50mg of high-potency CBD (or a combination of CBD, CBG, and CBN as found in the Sleep Cannabinoid Gummies).
· Calm CBD Gummies (Huckleberry) – The robust benefits of full-spectrum, high-potency CBD are enhanced with tension-taming properties of L-Theanine and Ashwagandha. Calm CBD Gummies provide a natural, non-drowsy way to stay centered throughout the day.
· CBD Elderberry Gummies (Everday Immunity)– Full spectrum CBD is enriched with immune-boosting Elderberry, Vitamins C & D3, and Zinc to help maintain good health and bolster the body's defense system. Perfect in any daily wellness routine, Elderberry CBD Gummies offer flavor-forward, antioxidant-rich support for overall well-being.
· CBD Energy Gummies (Blackberry) – High potency, THC-free CBD isolate is pepped up by Caffeine (sourced from green coffee beans), L-Theanine, and Vitamin B12 for a balanced boost without the jitters or a crash. Energy CBD Gummies are crafted for long shifts, early mornings, and extra innings — supporting sustained focus at both work and play.
· Cannabinoid Sleep Gummies (Lemon Mango) – A full-spectrum, high-potency trio of cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, and CBN) work harmoniously with Lemon Balm, Passion Flower, and Chamomile for soothing support in falling asleep (and staying asleep). Encourages a healthy sleep cycle and smooth transition from restless to relaxed.
Offered in a 10-ct (MSRP $12), 40-ct (MSRP $38) and Variety Pack (MSRP $42) with 10 of each.
Products are available to purchase on LazarusNaturals.com.
Like all Lazarus Naturals offerings, CBD Gummies are third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. All test results are available at LazarusNaturals.com by visiting the "Test Results" tab on an individual product page and matching to the batch number listed on the packaging.
About Lazarus Naturals
Founded in 2014 with the belief that CBD should be accessible to all who need it, Lazarus Naturals crafts products that are effective — not expensive. They are vertically integrated (from their Oregon hemp farm to in-house extraction, formulation and packaging) allowing the company to deliver the lowest cost-per-milligram CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles, concentrates, capsules and pet offerings. Lazarus Naturals is Leaping Bunny, Kosher, and cGMP certified, and recently earned both B Corp and USDA Organic certification. The company Assistance Program offers a discount of 60% off to veterans, individuals on long-term disability, and low-income households. For more information, visit http://www.lazarusnaturals.com.
