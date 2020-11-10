DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lazy Eye - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Lazy Eye Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing the occurrence of lazy eye diseases, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the growing child population are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness and unavailability of effective treatment methods are hampering the growth of the market.
Lazy eye refers to the drifting or misalignment of an eye. The lazy eye disease is a childhood condition affecting the development of vision. In this disease, the brain does not acknowledge the images seen by the eye. The condition affects only one of the eyes but can further result in the impairment of vision in the other eye too.
Based on the treatment, the eye patches segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for eye patches which are widely available and at very low cost. The lazy eye treatment choices have now extended beyond patching for youngsters and adults. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare sector, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the developed economies like India and China.
Some of the key players profiled in the Lazy Eye Market include Vivid Vision, Inc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Rebion, Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc., bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Adwia Pharmaceuticals Co. and 3M.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End-user Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Strabismic Amblyopia
5.3 Refractive Amblyopia
5.4 Deprivation Amblyopia
5.5 Anisometropia Amblyopia
5.6 Reverse Amblyopia
6 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Diagnosis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Squint Test
6.3 General Eye Test
6.4 Visual Acuity Tests
6.5 Photo Screening
6.6 Bruckner Test
7 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Treatment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Corrective Eyewear
7.2.1 Contact Lenses
7.2.2 Glasses
7.3 Surgery
7.4 Eye Patches
7.5 Atropine Eye Drops
8 Global Lazy Eye Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Retail Pharmacies
8.3 Hospitals
8.4 Eye Care Clinics
9 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drug Store
9.3 E-Commerce
10 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Vivid Vision, Inc.
12.2 TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
12.3 Rebion
12.4 Pfizer Inc.
12.5 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
12.6 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
12.7 Adwia Pharmaceuticals Co.
12.8 3M
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo64ev
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716