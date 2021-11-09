ROCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LDI Interiors, a leader in durable upholstery and wallcoverings that contribute to healthier, beautiful commercial interiors, announces the expansion of their "Soiree" collection, with the addition of three new patterns. Developed in collaboration with Design Pool, Aperitif, Mingle, and Twist are three patterns designed to expand LDI's portfolio of EnviroLeather™ Prints geared toward Senior Living and Healthcare environments.
Aperitif, Mingle and Twist are visually textured patterns, available in 18 natural colorways that give you a warm, woven feel with all the benefits of a durable, sustainable, and cleanable coated upholstery fabric.
In English, soiree has been adapted to mean a fancy evening affair. The word soiree brings to mind memories of time spent with friends and family, and special occasions. In healing environments, good memories of special times can help a patient feel happy, positive, and motivated. The patterns in our collection, Soiree, are designed to bring to mind memories of togetherness. On their own or used together, these patterns create a warm and inviting atmosphere to help people feel comfortable and relaxed.
The Soiree collection is produced with LDI's award winning print on demand digital technology. "This innovative print technology allows a textile designer to create the visual interest of unique textures like that of a woven textile. The earth toned colors of the Soiree Collection were developed to coordinate with LDI's extensive collection of solids, textures and patterns, making it easy for designers to enhance the aesthetic of any space." according to Kristen Dettoni of Design Pool.
About LDI Interiors
Headquartered in New Hampshire, LDI Interiors is part of the LDI Solutions family of companies that develops products to protect the environment and human health. LDI Interiors focuses on durable upholstery and wallcoverings that contribute to healthier, beautiful commercial interiors. Our innovative technology in proprietary performance coatings and formulations is leading the movement in commercial interiors to sustainable, high performance and less toxic fabrics. Backed by industry leading warranties, you can feel good that you are doing something good for the planet + human health, while remaining confident that your investment in our upholstery will hold up to rigorous use and meet your long-term performance goals. Visit ldiinteriors.com or call 866-332-0700 for more information.
About Design Pool
Design Pool opens a new door to creative freedom. Their digital library of high-quality designs paired with exclusive relationships to the leading print-on-demand companies offer you a world of possibilities. Design Pool's seamless, vector format patterns can be printed on a variety of materials for an astounding range of needs. From hospitals to hotels, residences and offices, Design Pool helps you delight your customers with unheard of speed, flexibility, and creativity. Visit designpoolpatterns.com for more information.
