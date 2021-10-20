AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Health, a digital health company in Austin, TX, has announced the appointment of five members to their Board of Directors. The new members include Dr. Jane Barlow, Former Chief Medical Officer at CVS Health; Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President of Walmart Health; Michael Marston, Founder of Art.com; John Oberg, Co-Founder of Sedera; and Jon Hockenyos, President and Founder of TXP, Inc.
Together, this board brings decades of experience in founding, leading, and growing healthcare companies, technology companies, and public sector entities. Each of Point Health's board members was chosen because of their unique skill set, knowledge, experience, and relationships that will be valuable to the company's growth.
"Every member on this board was thoughtfully chosen to provide unique perspectives, expert advice, and impartial guidance to Point Health's work," said Matt Dale, CEO of Point Health. "It's a privilege to have Dr. Barlow, Marcus, Michael, John Oberg, and Jon Hockenyos on our Board of Directors."
Moving forward, the Board of Directors will assist in making the strategic and operational decisions to ensure Point Health's mission and interests are upheld.
About Point Health
Point Health is an Austin, Texas-based digital health company paving the way for major changes in the healthcare industry, primarily through our Smart Healthcare Platform. Our suite of services combines powerful navigation services, shop-and-compare tools, personalized assistance, and the largest, most flexible selection of cash-pay providers in America on a single, intuitive platform. The healthcare system in the U.S. is confusing to navigate, but Point Health is guiding patients towards healthcare that is easier to find, understand, and afford. To learn more visit: https://www.pointhealth.com/
