FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading board-certified immunologist Dr. Praveen Buddiga will be the keynote speaker for a special online event, 'Understanding the COVID-19 Vaccine.'
Presented by Community Medical Centers' HealthQuest, the live online seminar will take place on March 4 at 6 p.m. PST.
During the special virtual event, Dr. Buddiga will walk the audience through the scientific facts about the effectiveness, safety, and side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, and also discuss the critical importance of having it be administered.
Since it is so new, there is still much misinformation being spread about the vaccine. Dr. Buddiga will spend time helping to dispel the common myths about the vaccine by separating fact from fiction.
He will also talk about the various COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States. Currently the two which have received emergency use authorization in the U.S. are the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, with the Johnson & Johnson single-shot Janssen vaccine expected to receive emergency use authorization in coming weeks following its Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial.
Dr. Buddiga, the founder of California-based private medical practice, Family Allergy Asthma Clinic, will bring more than two decades of clinical experience to the live event.
To register to attend the special virtual seminar on March 4 at 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time , visit HealthQuest | Community Medical Centers | Central California (https://www.communitymedical.org/about-us/HealthQuest), or visit the registration page here (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/885317279892266512).
On February 26, Dr. Buddiga will also be the featured keynote speaker at the 2021 Global Congress on Virology, Vaccine Research & Development's Conference entitled 'Virology and Vaccine R & D 2021 – Vaccine Research: From Bench to Bedside.'
The event aims to provide a platform for discussing the current COVID-19 virus and the status of vaccine research and development as it pertains to the pandemic. Dr. Buddiga will help bring awareness about COVID-19 by further connecting people from across the world to share and discuss the best methods to prevent transmission of the virus.
A frequent media educator and medical expert, Dr. Buddiga is a regular contributor to Fox's 'Good Day LA, as well as appearing often on ABC, NBC, CBS' MedWatchToday, and more. He remains an Assistant Clinical Professor at University of California San Francisco.
A fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Dr. Buddiga is highly respected for the supportive environment and compassionate and personalized care he provides to his patients of all ages.
For more information on Dr. Praveen Buddiga and his Fresno, California-based private practice, Family Allergy Asthma Clinic, visit the official website at http://www.familyallergyasthmaclinic.com or call (559) 421-9009 or email info@FamilyAllergyAsthmaClinic.com.
Media Contact
Steven LeVine, Brandi Kamenar Beverly Hills, +1 323-386-2300 Ext: 1, steven.levine@brandikamenar.com
SOURCE Community Medical Centers