Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Calvin Butts, national co-chairs of the Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Action Plan, convened nation's top Black clergy for historic discussion on COVID-19 and health disparities Summit featured Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Tom Frieden, President of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies