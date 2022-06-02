PRMA Plastic Surgery sets a new milestone this month with the completion of their 10,500th natural "flap" based breast reconstruction procedure.
SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRMA Plastic Surgery sets a new milestone this month with the completion of their 10,500th natural "flap" based breast reconstruction procedure. Reaching this new milestone further establishes PRMA as one of the leading breast reconstruction institutions in the world.
"To me, this number represents how many strong women I've had the pleasure of knowing and hopefully helping in their breast cancer treatment and reconstruction journey," shares PRMA Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ramon Garza III.
With a heart to rebuild lives after breast cancer, PRMA provides patients with the full spectrum of reconstruction options available today, including autologous reconstruction, implants and aesthetic flat closure options. PRMA specializes in very complex perforator flap procedures. These individual procedures use skin and fat from various regions of the body to produce a warm, soft, "natural" breast.
The "gold standard" breast reconstruction procedure performed at PRMA is the DIEP flap. Performed at the same time or any time after a mastectomy, this procedure uses the patient's own abdominal skin and fat to reconstruct a "natural" breast. Unlike the TRAM flap, the DIEP flap preserves all of the abdominal muscles. Patients who have their abdominal muscles saved experience less discomfort, a faster recovery, long-term core strength, and a decreased risk of abdominal problems.
Breast surgery has progressed tremendously over the years. In the past, surgeons traditionally focused only on how the breast looks, rather than how it feels to the patient, especially since it is extremely common for patients to experience (often total) numbness after a mastectomy. PRMA has made it a mission to change this by offering patients a way to restore breast sensation following breast cancer surgery. While very few centers worldwide offer this extra procedure currently, PRMA has been performing sensory nerve reconstruction in conjunction with breast restoration after mastectomy for over 20 years and TruSense℠ is the result of this extensive experience. TruSense℠ reconstructs the breast, reconnects the sensory nerves that provide breast feeling, and ultimately restores the patient's sense of wholeness after breast cancer surgery.
There is no "best" breast reconstruction procedure for everyone. Before undergoing any type of surgery, it is important to discuss all your opinions with a board-certified plastic surgeon to ensure you make a fully educated and informed decision.
"It is with the utmost honor that I form part of the PRMA family which is celebrating achieving 10,500 flaps," shares Dr. Ochoa, PRMA Plastic Surgeon. "While this number is immense in scale and a testament to the exceptional leadership, vision, fortitude, and day-to-day sacrifices of our whole team, this number ultimately represents countless lives restored, directly and indirectly, from the shattering effects of breast cancer."
About PRMA
PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in state-of-the-art breast reconstruction. Procedures offered include the DIEP flap, SIEA flap, GAP flap, TUG flap, fat grafting, vascularized lymph node transfer and nipple-sparing mastectomy, lymphedema surgery, and TruSense. PRMA is In-Network for most US insurance plans and routinely welcomes patients from across and outside the US.
Our Mission
We are dedicated to promoting an environment of compassion, concern and support for every patient regardless of social or economic status and regardless of type of insurance. We will strive to not only support the patient and their family but also to support each other as the ever-changing field of medicine becomes more complex. Honesty and integrity, compassion and caring, make up the foundation of PRMA and at no point shall these principles be compromised.
