SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As leaders in reproductive care, San Diego Fertility Center (SDFC) has been at the forefront of fertility technology for over two decades. Now SDFC is the first fertility clinic in the San Diego Area to offer one of the most innovative fertility treatment options currently available – INVOcell. In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, the center is showcasing INVOcell as part of its commitment to provide flexibility to patients in terms of treatment and financial options.
INVOcell is an intravaginal culture (IVC) device system that can be used as an alternative to traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI). The system utilizes a unique device, which allows a woman to use her own body as a natural incubator for embryo fertilization and culture to take place. INVOcell works by combining eggs and sperm in the culture device and then the device is placed inside a woman's vagina. After the incubation period, the device is removed, and viable embryos are then transferred to the recipient's uterus or frozen for a later embryo transfer.
INVOcell is like IVF, without IVF. The IVF process involves taking the eggs and sperm outside of the body so that they can be combined in a laboratory and then transferred back into the womb. With INVOcell, a woman is able to care for her early embryos inside her own body. It is also a lower-cost option that requires less monitoring and bloodwork.
INVOcell is an attractive alternative to IVF for many individuals, including:
- Patients who are interested in more natural approaches to fertility care
- Lesbian couples, including those who wish to share in carrying an embryo and baby
- Single moms by choice
- Cost-conscious fertility patients
It is important to note that INVOcell will not be an ideal option for all individuals. Every person's body is different, and every family-building story is unique. INVOcell is just one of many options available.
Backed by a state-of-the-art facility and IVF andrology lab, San Diego Fertility Center takes a high-tech, high-touch approach to fertility diagnosis, testing, and treatment. Their fertility specialists work closely with each intended parent to develop personalized fertility treatment plans that are tailored to each patient's unique circumstances and needs. For patients interested in using INVOcell, San Diego Fertility Center is currently offering free consultations.
To learn more about INVOcell and San Diego Fertility Center, visit their website or contact them directly at (858) 794-6363.
Media Contact
Shannon Kokjohn, San Diego Fertility Center, +1 858.704.4787, shannon@sdfertility.com
SOURCE San Diego Fertility Center