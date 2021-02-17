LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading health and wellness brand, GoBiotix, recently introduced 1000 mg Krill Oil Softgels to their proprietary lineup of products that supplement and sustain the beneficial microbes critical to human health. Sustainably sourced and harvested from pristine Icelandic waters, GoBiotix's krill and fish oil blend has numerous benefits from improvement of cognitive function to reduction of pain and inflammation and support of good heart health. For health conscious individuals forced to navigate a marketplace flooded with hoaxes and gimmicks, GoBiotix offers products that reliably and discernibly benefit the health and wellbeing of their customers.
GoBiotix's Krill Oil Softgels are composed of two simple and wholly organic ingredients: oils from Icelandic krill and fish. This product contains 1000 mg worth of essential vitamins that improve memory and cognitive function through properties that naturally enhance absorption in the brain. High levels of EPA, DHA Omega 3 Fatty Acids and Phospholipids in GoBiotix's krill and fish oil blend help keep high blood pressure in check and benefit overall heart health. Additionally, these softgels are packed with the free radical fighting, super antioxidant, astaxanthin, that helps reduce joint aches, pain, and inflammation. The 1000 mg Krill Oil Softgels contain no fillers and provide maximum benefit with no fishy aftertaste.
GoBiotix makes products health conscious consumers can trust. The company consults and collaborates with a team of doctors, nutritionists, scientists, and nutraceutical formulation experts in the development of all of their products. Additionally, GoBiotix accounts for the health concerns of their customers while adhering to the requisite values of a company focused on health and sustainability. All GoBiotix products are gluten free, GMO free, refined sugar free, third party tested, and produced in a GMP certified facility in the United States. Health conscious consumers looking for a product to improve cognitive function, heart health, and reduce inflammation and pain can read more about the 1000 mg Krill Oil Softgels and explore the rest of the GoBiotix lineup of products at https://gobiotix.com/.
Whether you are constantly on the GO or you're someone with a stable routine, we want to introduce you to the power of beneficial microbes aka "Good Bacteria" to help you transform your life. Join our community of health-conscious humans that believe we can only achieve optimal human performance by pairing clean nutrition with high-quality nutraceuticals. We work with notable doctors, nutritionists, scientists, and nutraceutical formulation experts to create breakthroughs in elevating human performance.
