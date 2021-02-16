LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading health and wellness brand, GoBiotix, recently introduced a new product, the Focus 8 Mushroom Supplement Complex, to their proprietary lineup of products that supplement and sustain the beneficial microbes critical to human health. The Focus 8 Mushroom Supplement is an all natural nootropic brain supplement that increases energy, focus, memory, and mental clarity. For health conscious individuals forced to navigate a marketplace flooded with hoaxes and gimmicks, GoBiotix offers products that reliably and discernibly benefit the health and wellbeing of their customers.
The Focus 8 Mushroom Supplement is composed of the following eight mushrooms selected by GoBiotix for their unique and highly beneficial properties.
- Organic Turkey Tail: high in antioxidants that boost immune health
- Reishi: reduces stress, improves sleep and lessens fatigue
- Lion's Mane: improves mood, increases energy and fuels motivation
- White Button: rich in B vitamins that help the body utilize energy
- Organic Cordyceps: a natural energy booster
- Maitake: makes a positive overall impact on overall immunity
- Shitake: boosts immunity and supports heart health
- Organic Chaga: prevents cell and tissue damage.
The cumulative impact of this potent blend is a noticeable reduction in stress and elimination of the mental fog that so often impedes personal progress and wellbeing.
Many mushroom supplements on the market only contain one or two of these beneficial mushrooms; by incorporating all eight of these mushrooms in the Focus 8 Supplement, GoBiotix provides its customers with a product that produces a comprehensive and sustainable boost to immune health and mental wellbeing. For example, supplements only containing Lion's Mane increase energy, but will frequently induce jitters. In the Focus 8 Supplement, this effect of Lion's Mane is counteracted by the endurance provided through the cordyceps mushrooms boosting of ATP production.
GoBiotix makes products health conscious consumers can trust. The company consults and collaborates with a team of doctors, nutritionists, scientists, and nutraceutical formulation experts in the development of all of their products. Additionally, GoBiotix accounts for the health concerns of their customers while adhering to the requisite values of a company focused on health and sustainability. All GoBiotix products are gluten free, GMO free, refined sugar free, third party tested, and produced in a GMP certified facility in the United States. Health conscious consumers looking for a product to boost mental clarity and immune health can read more about the Focus 8 Mushroom Supplement Complex and explore the rest of the GoBiotix lineup of products at https://gobiotix.com/.
