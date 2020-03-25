MONTREAL, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces that despite ongoing global disruptions due to the spread of COVID-19, the company is well-equipped to uphold comprehensive support and services for its end-to-end supply chain execution software through its multi-tiered customer care and support teams. As a software provider to organizations mandated as Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) essential critical infrastructure, the uninterrupted performance of Tecsys software remains the top priority in supporting customer operations. The supply chain platform is designed to accommodate massive supply and demand volatility; it has proven time and time again that it is adaptable, scalable and reliable.
"During this fluid time, I want our key stakeholders to feel confident with Tecsys," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "Our customers should feel confident that our software was designed as an agile and scalable platform, and our team stands ready to help. We're here for them. Our shareholders should feel confident that our sales remain strong, our backlog is holding steady and we continue to deliver at a stable pace. We have shifted to a work-from-home world without missing a beat. While we anticipate a probable slowdown in professional services at some point, we are not seeing that yet. We are also seeing new projects entering the backlog which are being created and driven by the pandemic."
Brereton continues: "Our global network of customers is supported by a robust team of experts around the world. We are thankful to say that we have the bench and financial strength to support our customers as they deal with challenges not seen for many years."
Tecsys works with the world's foremost external service providers featuring class-leading redundancy and resiliency SLAs. Brereton advises: "We anticipate no interruption to these services. Our team will continue to work with our partners to maintain committed service levels as we understand that these are uncharted waters, and our customers may have questions. If they want to connect with us, we're here. We remain committed maintaining open lines of communication and equipping them with guidance and expertise to weather this storm."
Tecsys software is widely used across North America to power healthcare supply chains. As these health systems and hospitals mobilize in response to this pandemic, they rely on a technology platform and support team to underpin their operations. The team at Tecsys remains committed to providing uncompromising service to its customers so that frontline healthcare workers and the communities they serve are well-equipped to meet the challenges we face.
"As supply chain teams around the world are hard at work fighting the good fight against this evolving challenge, Tecsys wants to reassure its customers that we are behind them 100%," continues Brereton. "It is our responsibility as corporate citizens and concerned members of our community to shore up their supply chain resiliency in every way we can."
The company is familiar with the dynamics at play when a pandemic takes foot: In 2009, Tecsys software powered the CDC's distribution of 125 million H1N1 vaccine doses across the U.S., leveraging its deep healthcare industry domain knowledge to ensure safe and expedient delivery.
Tecsys will continue to monitor events as they evolve, taking every sensible measure to stay safe and continue to support its great customers.
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.