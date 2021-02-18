ROCKFORD, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IEC Thermo announces New Pricing and Models to kick off 2021. Their goal is to simplify buying and operating their Hemp Drying Technology and allow processors to align themselves more affordably within the Hemp Processing supply chain.
IEC Thermo has assembled the industry's leading network of sales professionals to roll out the new pricing and dryer models and expects to find a solution for any business budget or need. IEC Thermo's continued growth and success has allowed them to further increase their manufacturing efficiencies and purchasing power, facilitating the price reduction and making their patent-pending two stage drying technology more affordable than ever. Most importantly, IEC Thermo dryers are still manufactured in the U.S.A., with many dryer models being able to ship in as little as 12-14 weeks!
Additionally, IEC Thermo recently introduced their Managed Services suit of solutions to the drying industry. These services include system and technology consulting, dryer modifications, servicing and repairs, and operator training. Whether existing clients or those looking to get the most out of another drying technology, IEC Thermo is available to help you get the most from your dryer.
Contact the IEC Thermo team today to learn more about their dryer models, system upgrade packages, additional process equipment integration, and Managed Services option packages.
