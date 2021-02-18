MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in enterprise imaging solutions, today announced that it has acquired Oakland, CA-based LUMEDX, a leading provider of healthcare analytics and cardiovascular information systems (CVIS). The acquisition marks Intelerad's third deal in just six months, extending a period of rapid growth for the company. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.
On the heels of its recent acquisition of Digisonics, Inc., which bolstered the company's portfolio of solutions for cardiovascular and obstetrics/gynecology, the LUMEDX acquisition reinforces Intelerad's commitment to driving value for customers. The deal expands the breadth and reach of Intelerad's offerings through an expanded suite of solutions, further positioning the company as a leader in the cardiovascular space.
"Healthcare as we know it has forever changed, and more than ever, providers need automated solutions that allow them to focus on what they do best – treating patients and providing improved patient care," said Mike Lipps, CEO of Intelerad. "Bringing LUMEDX into the Intelerad portfolio further enables our team to provide customers with the most comprehensive enterprise imaging platform in the industry."
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular procedures declined significantly as elective and other procedures were put on hold. However, this is expected to dramatically rebound in 2021. Delivering a comprehensive enterprise imaging platform -- including robust cardiovascular offerings -- is critical as hospitals, health systems and imaging centers seek to consolidate their enterprise imaging requirements on a single-vendor platform, further driving clinical efficiency and patient care.
For over 25 years, LUMEDX has helped improve the continuity of care through its cardiovascular data intelligence and cardiovascular information systems (CVIS). It also provides analytics for multiple specialties, including orthopedics, neurology, spine and maternal/fetal medicine. The company currently serves over 650 hospitals and health systems, with proven success in helping customers achieve better patient care.
"Over the last two and a half decades, LUMEDX has been laser-focused on our vision of delivering an end-to-end suite of software and services that improves continuity of care," said Allyn McAuley, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of LUMEDX. "Joining forces with Intelerad enables us to further achieve this goal, as well as provide customers increased automation that results in greater clinical efficiency and improved patient care."
In 2020, Intelerad also acquired Radius, a private cloud platform provider, and was awarded Best in KLAS Recognition for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2020 Best in KLAS Global Report.
"Since its beginning, Intelerad has played a critical role in building and delivering technology that helps radiologists work more efficiently and maximize the value they add," said Jean-Baptiste Brian, Intelerad board member and Partner at Hg. "The addition of LUMEDX will further enhance Intelerad's product offerings while enabling the organization to provide new technologies and capabilities."
For more information on Intelerad and its solutions, and to stay abreast of future company news and updates, visit intelerad.com/en.
About Intelerad
Founded in 1999, Intelerad is a medical imaging software provider that specializes in diagnostic viewing, reporting and collaboration solutions. Headquartered in Montreal, Intelerad has over 400 employees located in various offices in Toronto and Calgary (CA), Seattle (US), Hertfordshire (UK) and Melbourne (AU). The company serves over 300 healthcare organizations around the world, such as hospitals, radiology groups, imaging centers, clinics and reading groups.
Intelerad's continued success in the international market was recently acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Global Software (Non-US) report.
About LUMEDX
LUMEDX is the leading vendor of population health registry software in the cardiovascular space. In a partnership with Microsoft, the company offers HealthView Analytics (HVA), which uses the Azure Data Factory infrastructure to extract insights using clinical and financial data from your enterprise systems (EHR/HIS). These insights translate to real-world opportunities for hospitals to improve patient care and outcomes, as well as the bottom line. Learn more at lumedx.com.
About Hg
Hg is a leading European investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses.
Hg has funds under management of over $30 billion, with an investment team of over 120 professionals, plus a portfolio team of more than 30 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 30 software and technology businesses, comprising over 35,000 employees across the UK, US and Europe. For further details, please visit the Hg website: http://www.hgcapital.com.
