MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for its world-class patient care and as a leader in advancements in spine medicine, Beverly Hills, CA-based Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center will continue its cross-country expansion to Florida, as founder and preeminent spinal surgeon Dr. Todd H. Lanman has now received his license to practice medicine in the state.
The leading motion preservation and restoration specialist will immediately begin accepting patients throughout the Sunshine State, including areas such as Miami and Tampa/Sarasota, who have been suffering from neck and back pain and other spinal ailments without relief. They are asked to contact the practice directly to arrange initial telemedicine-based health consultations.
Last month, Dr. Lanman's clinical partner Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar also became licensed to practice in Florida.
Dr. Lanman is a chief leader in spinal research, serving as principal investigator on the majority of clinical trials involving the cervical and lumbar spines, most often leading to their FDA trials and approval.
He has overseen many advancements, primarily centered around artificial disc replacements devices. He is adamant that fusion surgery is an outdated method for treating patients, as it unnecessarily limits their quality of life and severely restricts their motion.
He recently pioneered what he has designated 'Restorative Motion Surgery,' an off-label procedure to replace a patient's prior fusions with artificial discs to restore their motion and allow them to once again lead full and active lifestyles free of pain.
In addition to surgical options like artificial disc replacement, robotic spine surgery, and treatments for a wide array of spinal conditions, Floridians can look forward to a future-forward approach to aging management and bone health as part of the center's proprietary 4D Health Approach, focusing on continued movement and flexibility beyond just surgical procedures.
Lanman and Cuéllar are currently enrolling candidates in clinical research trials featuring artificial disc devices by Synergy Spine Solutions, Orthofix, and Centinel Spine.
Dr. Lanman has dedicated three decades of his career to presiding over many advancements in spine medicine and regularly speaks as a medical educator and expert contributor in the media. He continues to serve as an associate professor at UCLA and has published many peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He is a long-term member of the Spine Center of Excellence at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of Los Angeles. He has been honored as a 'Leader in Health Care' from the Los Angeles Business Journal and has been named a top doctor in The Los Angeles Times, Hemispheres Magazine, and The Hollywood Reporter. He has become well known for treating many celebrities, business leaders and major athletes.
