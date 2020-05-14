GREENVILLE, S.C., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first commercial laboratory in South Carolina to be validated for COVID-19 testing, Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), is reporting a radical increase in their testing capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic - They say, largely due to their implementation of OnGen, an advanced laboratory information management system (LIMS). PMLS has recently announced that they can process up to 620,000 COVID-19 tests per month for patients across the nation, a 400% increase in their testing capacity since the onset of the pandemic. By automating and streamlining many of their laboratory processes with OnGen's platform, PMLS was able to reach this groundbreaking achievement.
"Our team developed the OnGen platform with scalability to enhance any laboratory's testing volume while maintaining FDA and CDC regulations," said Ryan Piper, President & CIO at OnGen. "The cloud-based technology that the platform employs is an advanced innovative solution to the laboratory infrastructure shortage that our country is facing with COVID-19 testing. We are proud to see how our platform is helping laboratories to successfully manage the unprecedented influx of testing demands in preparation for America to reopen."
OnGen integrates seamlessly with any electronic medical record system (EMR) that hospitals and physicians' offices currently use. Conveying COVID-19 laboratory assays online with modules that provide real-time results, OnGen enables medical professionals to easily and efficiently gather data for a large amount of patients. Laboratories can drastically expand their workflow and bring COVID-19 testing to an exponentially higher amount of people that need it.
"OnGen is the technology solution that we found most effective in streamlining our workflow and automating many of our lab processes that would otherwise be done manually," Kevin Murdock, Founder of Premier Medical Laboratory said. "This has allowed us to increase our testing capacity from 124,000 to 620,000 tests per month and we are now able to better serve the increasing amount of physicians who count on us to provide results for their patients."
The OnGen platform enables testing orders to be entered and communicated directly to laboratory instruments for integration between labs, hospitals and physician's offices. By automating data entry, quality control, scheduling, and billing, OnGen expedites COVID-19 testing results. OnGen invites laboratories across the country to increase testing capacity with higher accuracy and reliability using their LIMS to battle this global crisis as we prepare for opening up America again.
OnGen LIMS:
- Is fully HIPAA compliant
- Can seamlessly work with any Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system
- Has a physician outreach portal to ensure doctors can freely access information for their patients
- Allows administrators to set multiple levels of access so unauthorized access of patient information is blocked
- Includes modules that automate quality control, scheduling, testing and billing
OnGen is dedicated to supporting the laboratories and healthcare facilities that use OnGen LIMS from onboarding of the program to continuous technical support to ensure that clients can always prioritize patient care and be assured they always have the latest technology to assist in that goal.
Laboratories looking to increase their testing efficiency and simplify workflow
Hospitals and physicians offices can provide COVID-19 testing
ABOUT ONGEN
OnGen is an advanced Laboratory Information System that automates laboratory processes for higher efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. OnGen is able to interface with the vast majority of laboratory testing equipment. Since its founding, OnGen has provided a laboratory information system for laboratories that run everything from general chemistry to genomic sequencing tests. OnGen provides modules that include: order processing and resulting, advanced reporting and business intelligence, patient management, quality control, and a full medical billing suite tailored to laboratories. OnGen also incorporates machine learning to incorporate trending data and analytics to further laboratory efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.ongen.com or call 888-345-7638.
