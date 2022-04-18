UnitedRx will host booths at upcoming conventions in Kansas, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee
HILLSIDE, Ill., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UnitedRx, the nation's leading full-service, independent long-term care pharmacy, is participating in four upcoming conferences across the country to showcase its exceptional services. Priding itself on providing a friendly neighborhood pharmacy experience, the organization pledges to exceed all expectations with state-of-the-art communication and packaging technologies, as well as custom and flexible solutions to address specific customer needs and centralized billing.
"We place our customers at the heart of everything we do and commit to delivering an unmatched experience in the process of fulfilling their needs," said UnitedRx Chief Executive Officer Chuck Benain. "By taking the time to listen to our customers and assess their needs on an individual level, we are able to identify and provide the best solutions possible."
Flexible, adaptable, and highly innovative, UnitedRx offers electronic billing, prior authorization (where state law allows), and full eMar bidirectional integration to reduce staff administrative time and increase time spent providing patient care. The organization has pharmacy locations in Gallatin, TN, Johnson City, TN, Hillside, IL, Carbondale, IL, Henderson, NV, Lenexa, KS, and Philadelphia, PA, and ensures secure and accountable medication delivery to facilities seven days a week via DeliveryTrack technology.
"It is our priority to ensure every experience our customers have with UnitedRx is positive, and relationship building is the central goal of each interaction," said UnitedRx National Director of Sales and Marketing Melanie Williams. "We take great pride in providing unparalleled levels of innovation and customer support with the unique and efficient solutions we offer."
UnitedRx utilizes Cubex Technology as well as FrameworkLink, a solution that allows real-time access to order status, controlled substance destruction documentation, and quick medication pricing in each facility. Both systems support their secure first dose machine that holds 300 medications, including parenterals and narcotics.
Based in Illinois, UnitedRx currently provides services to over 350 facilities across 20 states, totaling more than 36,000 beds at skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, group homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice.
- South Carolina Health Care Association (SCHCA) Convention & Trade Show April 24-27 in Myrtle Beach, SC
- Nevada Health Care Association (NVHCA) 2022 Expo & Convention May 4-5 in Las Vegas, NV
- Ohio Health Care Association (OHCA) 2022 Convention & Expo May 16-19 in Columbus, OH
- North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association (NCHCFA) 2022 Convention & Expo May 23-26 in Greensboro, NC
- Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA) Annual Convention & Trade Show August 10-12 in Knoxville, TN
- Kansas Health Care Association (KHCA/KCAL) Annual Convention & Trade Show September 28-29 in Mulvane, KS
For more information visit https://www.unitedrx.net.
About UnitedRx
UnitedRx is one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies headquartered in Illinois. Developed in 2008, UnitedRx has grown to over 350 facilities consisting of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, youth homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice care. UnitedRx serves over 36,000 beds across 20 states with pharmacy locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nevada, and Tennessee, while employing over 350 people with an average of seven years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. UnitedRx is committed to performing outstanding customer service to form meaningful and long-lasting relationships to produce positive results with facilities they partner with. For more information, visit https://www.unitedrx.net.
