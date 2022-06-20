UnitedRx Provides Nursing Facilities with Top-Selling Medications at Significantly Reduced Prices
HILLSIDE, Ill., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As prices continue to rise in the U.S. across all markets, many nursing facilities and residents are feeling the pressure of escalating prescription drug costs. High pricing remains a major obstacle for many facilities that no longer have the bandwidth to accommodate patients requiring critical medicine. UnitedRx, the Midwest's largest full-service, independent long-term care pharmacy, is utilizing its impressive buying power to provide long-term care facilities with typically expensive drugs at a more affordable price point.
"Prescription drug costs continue to rise with no sign of slowing down, placing a lot of stress on nursing facilities that accommodate residents who require expensive medications," said UnitedRx Chief Executive Officer Chuck Benain. "We understand that there are limited dollars for new admissions, and we are always looking for ways for facilities to reduce the drug spend on those admissions."
Employing over 20 suppliers to find the best offers from multiple manufacturers, UnitedRx secures highly demanded prescriptions at a comparatively lower price point. The pharmacy uses multiple techniques to save facilities money on their drug spending, continuously working to provide a transparent model that proves effective time and time again.
"Facing the challenges of maintaining a superior competitive clinical program in Post-Acute Care requires superior clinical partners," said Gem City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Director of Nursing Ken Chapman. "When our facility decided to change pharmacy services to UnitedRx, it was due to their ability to offer a wide variety of products for my residents at the most cost-effective rates. I have saved several thousand dollars a month while offering a superior clinical service associated with the now availability of normally high-cost medications for reasonable rates. This has allowed my facility to expand the ability to accept referrals that would otherwise be denied given the costs in servicing their clinical plan of care. On top of the savings benefits I have direct access to speak to the team in getting my needs met in every capacity. As a DON with 26 years' experience in Post-Acute Care, I have never had a more dedicated pharmacy partner."
Through its unique pricing strategies, UnitedRx offers prescription drugs that are notoriously expensive such as Insulins as well as inhalers, and over the counter (OTC) medications. Daptomycin, for example, is an antibiotic used to treat complex skin and tissue infections and normally has a market value of $1,490.36 at full price.
"This antibiotic, like so many others, is extremely expensive," said UnitedRx National Director of Sales and Marketing Melanie Williams. "With our buying power, we are able to offer this medication at 1/10th of the normal market rate. Making highly demanded prescriptions such as Daptomycin more accessible, really opens doors for more admissions in nursing homes."
Based in Illinois, UnitedRx currently provides services to over 350 facilities across 20 states, totaling more than 36,000 beds at skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, group homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice. Priding itself on providing a friendly neighborhood pharmacy experience, the organization pledges to exceed all expectations with state-of-the-art communication and packaging technologies, as well as custom and flexible solutions to address specific customer needs and centralized billing.
UnitedRx is one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies headquartered in Illinois. Developed in 2008, UnitedRx has grown to over 350 facilities consisting of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, youth homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice care. UnitedRx serves over 36,000 beds across 20 states with pharmacy locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nevada, and Tennessee, while employing over 350 people with an average of seven years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. UnitedRx is committed to performing outstanding customer service to form meaningful and long-lasting relationships to produce positive results with facilities they partner with. For more information, visit https://www.unitedrx.net.
