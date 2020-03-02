BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and genetics professionals from around the world will be on hand Friday, March 20th from 10:30 – 11:00 AM in the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas to present bicycles to local San Antonio-area children from the Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation and the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas as part of the 2020 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting.
The annual ACMG Foundation Day of Caring is sponsored by the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a prominent national nonprofit genetics foundation based in Bethesda, Maryland.
DeAnna Navarro, administrator and community health worker with the Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation, said, "Our hearts are filled with gratitude by the thoughtfulness of the ACMG Foundation. We are genuinely grateful to have been selected to partner in the 2020 Day of Caring! The customized bicycles will provide ideal activity for children affected by sickle cell disease that is low-impact and therapeutic. We are excited that this gesture will help to bring a sense of normalcy to their lives."
Nicole Galindo, development manager at Down Syndrome Association of South Texas (DSASTX), said, "We are so grateful and ecstatic to be participating in ACMG's Day of Caring this year. The DSASTX is beyond thankful to have been chosen to receive these awesome bicycles for some of our awesome families. Having a bike that is custom fitted to each child provides such fun, gets them outdoors and can be seen as a confidence booster."
"We all look forward to the Day of Caring event as a way to express our respect for patients and families who deal with genetic conditions every day. We are grateful to our sponsors and to our members for making this event possible," said Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG, president of the ACMG Foundation.
The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, whose theme is Better Health through Genetics, supports education, research and a variety of other programs to translate genetic research into better health for all individuals. The ACMG Foundation 2020 Day of Caring is supported by PerkinElmer, members of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.
About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine
The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit www.acmgfoundation.org.
