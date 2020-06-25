BALTIMORE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA), American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) today announced the release of a new clinical practice guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of advanced prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers for U.S. men and remains the second leading cause of cancer death for this population. In 2020, approximately 192,000 men will be told they have prostate cancer and more than 33,000 U.S. deaths are estimated. And while cases of early stage prostate cancer are declining, research suggests cases of advanced prostate cancer are on the rise.
"For the past several years, the prostate cancer landscape has been rapidly evolving due to changes in PSA (prostate-specific antigen) screening standards, as well as the approval of new classes of treatment options for use in various prostate cancer disease states," said William Lowrance, MD, MPH, Chair of the guideline panel. "This guideline is comprised of clinical recommendations based on this new evidence and aims to further support the medical community and patients as they navigate through the various stages of this disease."
The guideline includes stages of advance prostate cancer ranging from PSA recurrence after exhaustion of local treatment options to widespread metastatic disease. Thirty-eight (38) clinical recommendations were made across the following continuum of advanced prostate cancer:
- Early Evaluation and Counseling
- Biochemical Recurrence without Metastatic Disease after Exhaustion of Local Treatment Options
- Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer
- Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
- Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
- Bone Health
The Panel also acknowledged as the therapeutic landscape evolves to include increasingly complex combinations of systemic therapies, advances in imaging, as well as germline and somatic genetic testing, treating men with advanced prostate cancer must embrace a multidisciplinary management approach. Therefore, at a minimum, team members should include urologists, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists when supporting treatment decisions for advanced disease. Additional specialists may also include genitourinary pathology, genetic counseling, palliative care and holistic specialists, as appropriate, in addition to primary care.
The guideline was developed by a panel of experts from AUA, SUO, and ASTRO, and included additional representation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) as well as a patient advocate. Additionally, it was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being finally approved by the AUA Board of Directors and each organization.
This new clinical guideline is now available online at www.AUAnet.org/Guidelines.
About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.
Contact:
AUA Communications
410-689-3932