WASHINGTON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, issued the following statement following the White House announcement for plans to develop a web portal and drive-through sites for coronavirus testing in partnership with leading retailers:
"Leading retailers are doing everything they can to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. This includes stepping-up during this global health crisis to assist with drive-through COVID-19 testing sites on their store properties. Utilizing parking lots and partnering with the government to expedite testing is paramount right now as everyone works to ensure public health and safety. This is an unprecedented situation that demands an all hands-on deck approach, and community retailers are eager to do their part."
