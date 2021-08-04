LOS ANGELES, August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serving as principal investigator, leading U.S. spine surgeon Dr. Todd H. Lanman of ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center in Los Angeles has successfully performed the first patient implant in an FDA clinical trial evaluating artificial disc replacement at two contiguous levels with the Orthofix M6-C™ artificial cervical disc.
The device was implanted at two levels (5-6 and 6-7) of the cervical spine of a 53-year-old male patient from Agoura, California, after suffering from prolonged pain, neurologic weakness, numbness and atrophy in his neck and arms.
The M6-C artificial cervical disc received FDA approval in 2019 for the treatment of single-level cervical disc degeneration as an alternative to fusion. Shortly after approval, Lanman was selected as the premier provider in the Greater Los Angeles area to begin implanting this advanced device in those experiencing degenerative disc disease in their cervical spines.
The M6-C disc is the only artificial disc that mimics the anatomic structure of a natural disc by incorporating a polycarbonate urethane nucleus and ultra-high molecular weight fiber annulus in its design. Like the natural disc, this unique construct allows for shock absorption at the implanted level, along with a controlled range of motion in all six degrees of freedom.
As part of this new trial, the patient will be checked at regular intervals, including at six weeks post-op, 12 weeks, six months, and annually for two years or more.
Two-year results from the U.S. one-level clinical study show a meaningful clinical improvement as it pertains to predominant arm pain score (90.5 percent improved >2cm) and in the Neck Disability Index (90.5 percent improved >15 points.)
For the last three decades, Dr. Lanman has presided over the majority of medical advancements as it pertains to the spine as the principal investigator on most clinical trials relating to artificial disc replacement.
As part of this new trial, he is now enrolling patients who may be candidates for the two-level M6-C artificial disc replacement procedure through his office. Prospective patients are asked to contact the Beverly Hills-based practice by emailing frontdesk@spine.md.
Dr. Lanman serves as a medical educator and expert contributor, as well as associate professor at UCLA for the past 20-plus years. He has published many peer-reviewed articles and authored book chapters. His practice, Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute for Spinal Disorders and UCLA Medical Center.
As the leading specialist in the field of motion preservation and advanced disc replacement, many of Dr. Lanman's patients include high-profile business leaders and celebrities. He has been recognized as a top doctor by the Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, Hemispheres, and as a 'Leader in Health Care' by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
For more information on ADR Spinal Restoration Center, visit http://www.adrspine.com. For more information on Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md.
