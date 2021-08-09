MIAMI, August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floridians seeking to resolve their back and neck pain can now look to the superior care of spine surgeon Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar, who is currently accepting patients in the Miami area following the initial expansion of his practice, ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center.
Cuéllar, who is the clinical partner of the world's top motion preservation and restoration innovator and founder of ADR, Dr. Todd H. Lanman, has now been licensed to practice in the Sunshine State, and is accepting patients suffering from back and spine issues for initial health consultations via telemedicine appointments.
With its expansion to Miami, the Beverly Hills, CA-based practice, ADR Spinal Restoration Center, will continue to roll out new locations around the United States in 2022.
ADR Spinal Restoration Center specializes in bringing the latest in minimally-invasive spine surgery solutions to patients, giving them the opportunity to restore their mobility and motion and returning them to active and functional lifestyles.
The practice is well known for treating some of the biggest celebrities from film, TV, music and theater, and business magnates from around the world.
Some of the advanced solutions that ADR Spinal Restoration Center offers include artificial disc replacement, robotic spine surgery, and other modalities and treatments for conditions like spondylosis and spinal stenosis.
The ADR Spinal Restoration Center champions a future-forward approach to aging management and bone health, as part of its proprietary 4D Health Approach focused on ensuring continued movement and flexibility beyond solely surgical options.
Cuéllar and Lanman are leaders in clinical research, overseeing many advancements and trials leading to their FDA approvals.
In fact, Lanman pioneered 'Restorative Motion Surgery,' an off-label procedure in which he reverses a patient's prior fusions, implanting them with artificial discs instead, to restore patients to full and active lifestyles. He is a leading innovator in the field of motion preservation and believes fusion surgery should be considered a procedure of the past, limiting a patient's quality of life and motion.
Lanman and Cuéllar are currently enrolling candidates in clinical research trials featuring artificial disc devices by Synergy Spine Solutions, Centinel Spine, and Orthofix.
As a board-certified surgeon, Dr. Cuéllar is dedicated to providing compassionate surgical and non-surgical treatments to patients with spinal disorders, including disc herniation, radiculopathy, myelopathy, degeneration and others. He is committed to working closely with patients from diagnosis through to treatment options and aftercare throughout the healing process.
He completed his training in orthopedic surgery at NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases and received training in spinal surgery from several renowned spine surgeons before completing his final year at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the spinal disorders fellowship. His work investigating the mechanisms of pain for patients has led to the development of a new, injectable anti-inflammatory treatment for musculoskeletal pain in various areas of the body.
For more information on ADR Spinal Restoration Center, Dr. Cuéllar and Dr. Lanman, visit http://www.adrspine.com.
