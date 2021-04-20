LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoBiotix is expanding its portfolio of enriching supplements with new Magnesium Complex Powder, which is available in Honey Citrus, Lemon Lime, and Peach Tea. This newest supplement comes in the form of a powder, designed to be mixed with fresh water and drank right before going to sleep, as it helps unwind the mind, relax muscles, and lead to better sleep. Combining six different elements, a recommended dose of this powder includes 420 milligrams of natural magnesium to support heart health, lower blood sugar, and more.
The Magnesium Complex Powder helps bolster your magnesium levels, which is a major component of over 300 vital processes in the body, from migraines to muscle pains. Rich in oxide, glycinate, malate, and citrate, this powder works to melt away stress by promoting natural brain functions and calming the body into a restful state for better sleep. This can also work to increase bone density, improve cardiovascular health, ease leg cramps, soothe constipation, and support muscle development after workouts. This well-rounded mineral is key in bolstering your health and both increasing mood and promoting bodily health; GoBioxtix believes these two work in tandem with one another to help you be the best you can be.
GoBiotix works to produce supplements of the highest qualities and standards without requiring users to compromise on their dietary decisions. This new 420 miligram, six-type magnesium blend is made without the use of any artificial fillers. As with all of these products, it contains no added sugars, gluten, or GMOs, making it entirely vegan friendly. Not only that, but it is proudly sourced and bottled locally in the United States, and is produced in a facility that is both GMP certified and FDA registered. GoBiotix is extremely pleased with their work in producing this magnesium powder and believe it to be a best-in-class supplement that offers maximum value to users while only using premium ingredients to avoid detrimental side-effects.
The new Magnesium Complex Powder is available today through the GoBiotix website, https://gobiotix.com/, and Amazon, and is available in 270 gram containers for $19.97, with each container including 60 servings. These come in Honey Citrus, Lemon Lime, and Peach Tea, and users who purchase two or more products from GoBiotix directly receive free shipping.
