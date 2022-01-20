BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Purple Sprout, a leading American manufacturer of organic vegan foods and ready-to-eat organic gourmet meals, has announced release of superior functional nutrition vegan product, Bladderwrack Fucus Bio-Jelly, to overhaul physical health and well-being in light of a global mineral deficiency crisis.
A nutrient product packed with the essential minerals, vitamins, and amino acids the body requires, Purple Sprout's new Bladderwrack Fucus Bio-Jelly is a uniquely vegan product made of raw Bladderwrack seaweed, or Fucus. Long identified culturally as a "real-life elixir," Purple Sprout has successfully integrated Fucus into its product line so consumers can access its historically high levels of natural nutrients. These ultra-high functioning nutrients have been shown to remove heavy metals and radionuclides from the body, preserve health, energy, and youth, protect the gastrointestinal tract, improve immune system functions, lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and deliver anti-cancer effects.
"We are excited to announce Purple Sprout's Bladderwrack Fucus Bio-Jelly, which is quickly taking Northern America by storm," remarked Irina Ra, CEO of Purple Sprout. "Fucus, or Bladderwrack seaweed, was traditionally difficult to digest in raw form as cooking broke down its powerful nutritional contents. We have pioneered scientific breakthroughs, however, that overcome this challenge, preserve Fucus in its raw, molecular form, and deliver ultra-high functioning to consumers," she added.
Purple Sprout's breakthrough, which places raw Fucus material inside water, disintegrates its fibers, and releases molecules of the components to make them bioavailable, does so at absorption rates of 100 percent, which brings Bladderwrack benefits to a whole new level. This achievement is a drastic improvement over other Fucus products on the market, which only boast a 5 percent absorption rate on average.
Purple Sprout's Bladderwrack Fucus Bio-Jelly is additionally sustainable, wild-harvested, and made with organically grown ingredients. Nutrient-rich with no chemical additives or dyes, the ready-to-eat product has a signature rich taste and drastically enhances well-being over time as a core functional nutrient.
"Our mission is to make this innovative, nutrient-rich, and health-promoting Fucus Bio-Jelly available to millions of people willing to rethink their health," added Ra. "This is a simple and effective way to boost overall health, immunity, and energy levels. Just a few spoonfuls in the morning do the job. Ultimately, we want to help end the global mineral deficiency crisis so people can have a clear mind and healthy life, full of energy," she added.
Bladderwrack Fucus Bio-Jelly is now available across the United States in jelly form, packaged into 0.5L jars in four different taste variations to meet different health goals. To learn more, please visit PurpleSprout.com
About Purple Sprout
Purple Sprout is a leading American manufacturer of organic vegan foods and ready-to-eat gourmet meals based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Purple Sprout offers Bladderwrack Fucus Bio-Jelly, a revolutionary functional nutrition product packed with natural and essential minerals, vitamins, and amino acids to improve physical health and well-being. To learn more, please visit PurpleSprout.com.
Media Contact
Irian Ra, Purple Sprout Conscious Organic, 1 (224) 223-7133, info@purplesprout.com
SOURCE Purple Sprout Conscious Organic