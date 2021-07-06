LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winged, the award-winning women's wellness brand known for creating the first CBD product line formulated exclusively for women, is expanding its offerings with a new line of adaptogen-based products designed for important moments throughout a woman's day. The five ingestibles, which can be stacked or taken independently, were created to help women wake up refreshed, have energy all day long and overcome the stress of today's crazy world.
Winged first launched in 2019 with a line of exclusively CBD-based products, but it was always meant to provide women with a wider array of plant-powered choices. This product launch brings the company closer to its intended focus on overall women's health and wellness. The five new products include:
Happy Start — A mood-boosting adaptogenic morning powder that can be added to coffee, smoothies or any morning beverage to start the day on the right foot.
Glow Up — A youth-boosting powder that combines Grass Fed Collagen with the stress fighting adaptogen Schisandra, plus nutrients for skin hydration and healthy hair and nails.
Rise Up — A vegan gummy containing a blend of nootropics, adaptogens and natural caffeine to help women stay zeroed in and going full steam ahead.
Chilled Out — A powerful stress reducing powder that combines a blend of calming Magnesium with the stress-fighting adaptogen Ashwagandha, plus six additional relaxing nutrients to help women settle into a deep state of Zen.
NEXTY Award Winner: Chilled Out received a 2021 NEXTY Award for Best New Condition-Specific Supplement. NEXTY Awards recognize excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet.
Sleepyhead — A vegan gummy that contains calming herbal extracts and amino acids to help women fall asleep and improve sleep quality.
"We formulated these products specifically to help women to deal with issues intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Winged Co-Founder Jess Mulligan. "They have helped me overcome everything from difficulty sleeping to everyday stressors. I'm thrilled to share this relief with other women and hear about how it impacts each of their lives."
All Winged products are available for purchase now at http://www.WingedWellness.com and at select retailers nationwide, including Pharmaca, Sprouts, Thrive Market, Wegmans, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon. They will also be sold at Whole Foods Market locations worldwide beginning in September.
About Winged
Winged is the first product line formulated exclusively for women by addressing the most common issues facing today's woman such as stress, mood support, sleep improvement and hormonal balance. To combat adverse effects from life's daily stressors, Winged uses female-specific ingredients in targeted, condition-specific blends. Winged is for the woman who harnesses the power of plant medicine so she can catch her breath, stand up tall and take flight. Learn more at http://www.WingedWellness.com.
