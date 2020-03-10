NAPA, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has certified Leafy Green Agency as a Responsible Vendor Trainer offering the state-required Responsible Vendor Training Program to Marijuana Establishment Agents.
Leafy Green Agency's approved Responsible Vendor Training program met all of the standards determined by the Cannabis Control Commission and satisfies the state's required two hours of Responsible Vendor Training for marijuana establishment staff.
"We're very excited to be approved as a Massachusetts Responsible Vendor Trainer," says Leafy Green Agency Co-Founder, Vanessa Niles, RN, M.D., F.A.C.O.G. "We're looking forward to working with cannabis industry workers in Massachusetts to ensure they're meeting safety, quality, and compliance standards."
Responsible Vendor Training from Leafy Green Agency will be offered through in-person classes across the Commonwealth to owners, managers, and employees who are involved in the sale and handling of marijuana and as such, are required to attend and pass an approved RVT class within 90 days of hire.
Massachusetts Responsible Vendor Training from Leafy Green Agency provides comprehensive lectures and interactive activities on the effects of cannabis on the body, laws related to selling to minors, compliance with the state's inventory traceability system, identification and dispensing rules, recordkeeping, storage, packaging, labeling, and more.
"Leafy Green Agency has been offering cannabis business, career, and investing seminars in Massachusetts for some time," explains Dr. Niles. "Being certified as a Massachusetts Responsible Vendor Trainer is an elite designation that only a small number of training providers has been able to achieve. We're proud that our curriculum and world-class instructors have been recognized by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission."
As a certified Responsible Vendor Trainer in Massachusetts, Leafy Green Agency will start scheduling seminars for marijuana establishment agents in cities throughout the Commonwealth immediately.
To view the current schedule and register for Leafy Green Agency's Responsible Vendor Training in your area, visit https://leafygreenagency.com/responsible-vendor-training-classes/ or call 707-563-1457.
View the full nationwide schedule for all of Leafy Green Agency's business, career, and investing certification seminars at www.leafygreenagency.com/register-now.
About Leafy Green Agency
Leafy Green Agency provides in-person education and training across the United States for medical professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and workers who are interested in becoming part of the fast-growing cannabis industry. Leafy Green Agency is a state-approved Responsible Vendor Trainer in Illinois and Massachusetts. Leafy Green Agency also offers career and business consulting services to help clients throughout the country navigate the complex legal cannabis industry. Learn more at LeafyGreenAgency.com.
