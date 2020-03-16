WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivalists and preppers are famous for stocking up on food with a long shelf life, sometimes even limiting food supplies for others by emptying store shelves.
People preparing for an emergency typically buy highly processed and cheaply manufactured carb-rich foods such as macaroni and cheese, canned spaghetti and boxed cereal. But experts warn against low-quality emergency foods that are high in refined carbohydrates and low in nutrition because they may not be good for your health.
One of the best survival foods that is commonly overlooked is the egg. Not eggs found in the grocery store refrigerator aisle, but powdered eggs, due to their nutrition density, ease of use, and long shelf life.
"It's important to be prepared with emergency foods that provide essential nutrition," says Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Lean Factor. "Our whole egg powder is a great food to have on hand because it has a long storage life and is an excellent source of protein at a very reasonable price."
Eggs have been called the perfect food because of their complete amino-acid and fatty-acid profiles -- something almost no other food provides. And just two tablespoons of Lean Factor's Whole Egg Powder have the same nutrition as one egg.
"Because of our unique drying and powdering process, the nutrients are maintained for safe, long term storage," reports Parker. These powdered eggs give you the same essential protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, such as choline, vitamins A, D, phosphorus, and potassium.
Lean Factor's Whole Egg Powder is nutritionally dense and can be safely stored. Made from Iowa eggs in the USA, naturally gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and with no added sugar or fillers, the powder mixes easily and is good for cooking and baking. "It's especially great for making delicious scrambled eggs," said Parker.
Whole Egg Powder is just $19.99 a pound with 32 servings (equal to 32 eggs) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Whole Egg Powder, please visit www.LeanFactor.com.
About Lean Factor
Lean Factor is a leading provider of premium wellness products that promote vibrant health and longevity. Focused on quality nutrition, many of Lean Factor's unique products contain ancient adaptogenic herbs promoting immunity, stress-reduction, and vitality. For more information, visit www.LeanFactor.com or call 800-818-7115.
Media Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
236007@email4pr.com
800-818-7115