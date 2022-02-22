JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on the advancement of treatment discovery for life threatening allergies and rare diseases.
Viewers will learn about orphan diseases and will discover how the rarity of these disorders often keeps them from garnering the attention they deserve to gain support and resources for discovering treatments.
The show will explore how the Food Allergy Institute (FAI) –formerly known as the Southern California Food Allergy Institute (SCFAI) – is working to advance treatment discovery at a pace that helps its patients, while building a scalable model of success to accelerate the rate of research discovery for rare and orphan diseases.
"In medical school, I asked why are we ignoring a certain condition? Why are we not pursing a different form of therapy? The answer often was "well that's not what's done." So I knew very clearly at this stage that I had to do something differently. Now with over 10,000 patients and treatments in just over a decade of time, it is reflective of this comprehensive approach bringing in data, science and applied math towards research and development,"said Dr. Inderpal Randhawa – Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of TPIRC & SCFAI
Spectators will also see how the Food Allergy Institute is using the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create treatment plans and advance discovery that are based on decades of data.
"The Southern California Food Allergy Institute uses high-powered mathematics and analytics to best understand food allergies and how to safely treat each child's unique food allergies with an individualized treatment plan," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to share this information."
About the Food Allergy Institute:
The Tolerance Induction Program (TIP™) at the Food Allergy Institute (FAI) is a revolutionary food allergy treatment program developed in part with the nonprofit Translational Pulmonary and Immunology Research Center (TPIRC). Its goal is for all children who suffer from food allergy anaphylaxis to reach disease remission, meaning that they can safely eat whatever they want, in any amount, without the fear of a reaction. With a near-perfect success rate of 99% for over 12,000 patients since 2015, thousands of children are living a life free from anxiety.
For more information, please visit: http://www.socalfoodallergy.org.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements