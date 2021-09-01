PEKIN, Ill., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 19 - 20, 2021, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals's (iaedp™) International Chapter will present its annual Professional Training series for eating disorders treatment professionals. Experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present virtually in English for two full days with this year's theme, "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations."
Hosted by the Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT, early registration for the training conference is open now and is $110 (USD) on or before September 20, 2021. After that, the registration fee increases to $125. The current-student fee is $75. The group rate for three or more individuals is $75 per person. The two-day eating disorders training conference includes 11 sessions with one roundtable discussion. Participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion following the training.
The training schedule begins on November 19 and ends on November 20, offering a full schedule of key training courses for eating disorder treatment professionals all at one time and place. All times are EDT.
Day 1 – November 19, 2021
The Business Foundation for A Successful Private Practice
10:00 am- 6:00 p.m.
Presenters: Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT (Canada) and Amanda Bacchus, RSW, RP, RMFT (Canada)
Learn about finances, finding clients, website, social media, PR, marketing, client and practice management software, virtual vs. physical office and other important topics to help a practice become successful.
Day 2 – November 20, 2021
The Clinical Foundation for A Successful Practice
10:00-10:30 a.m. – Keynote: Best practices for working with the family of an ED client
Presented by Dr. Janet Treasure, PhD, FRCP, FRCPsych, OBE (UK)
Psychiatry in the Treatment of ED
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Integrative treatment for eating disorders and ACT
Presented by Dr. Rick Bishop, MD, CEDS, FAED, F.iaedp (USA)
11:30am-12:30 p.m. - Psychotherapy in the treatment of eating disorders
Presented by Dr. Elisaveta V. Pavlova, PhD, CEDS (Bulgaria)
1:30-2:30 p.m. – Roundtable with all the presenters
Integrative Treatment for ED and ACT
2:30- 3:00 p.m. – Psychiatry in the treatment of eating disorders
Presented by Dr. Heba Essawy, MD, CEDS (Egypt)
4:00-5:00 p.m. – Medical treatment of eating disorders
Presented by Dr. Suzzane MacDonald, MD, FRCP(c), FAAP (Canada)
5:00-6:00 p.m. – Rebuilding the Food Identity in patients with eating disorders
Presented by Dr. Rosanna Mauro de Maya, MS, CEDRD-S (Costa Rica)
"This training will help healthcare professionals start their own successful private practice as an eating disorder professional," said Blanche Williams, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Leading eating disorder clinicians who are speakers will provide participants with the confidence, knowledge and skills to start a private practice."
The virtual international training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe. Those interested can register here through Monday, September 20: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/intltrainingday2021.
Learn more about the iaedp™ International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
About iaedp™ Foundation - Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
