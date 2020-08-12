On_Vacation_Doctor_Logo.jpg

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Vacation Doctor, LLC, following the publication of its website www.onvacationdoctor.com, has launched its applications on the Apple Store and Google Play. Download it today for peace of mind while traveling.

What is On Vacation Doctor?

On Vacation Doctor is a leading application ("app") providing international travelers peace of mind when traveling. On Vacation Doctor is proud to announce the acceptance and go-live of the On Vacation Doctor app on the Apple Store and Google Play. This is a milestone for the company and a continued commitment to international travelers to make traveling safer by providing access to a directory of English-speaking doctors and local emergency numbers for every country as well as 24-hour U.S. Embassy emergency numbers.

"Giving families, solo travelers and the business community peace of mind while traveling overseas takes the worrying about medical issues out and makes the trip more enjoyable," said Jorge Cordova, CEO of On Vacation Doctor. "Without having to worry about communicating or finding resources in a foreign country, in a foreign language with foreign-sounding names, On Vacation Doctor lets you enjoy your trip and opens up travel to new people."

On Vacation Doctor wants travelers to travel so it strives to make international travel more enjoyable by taking the worrying out of medical issues, before they leave or if issues should arise, and now gives travelers peace of mind. And with the go-live of the On Vacation Doctor app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, On Vacation Doctor now puts these tools into travelers' hands.

