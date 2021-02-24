ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to addressing the barriers to good health, is proud to announce that LeeAnn Yang, current Financial Controller, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer as of February 22, 2021 and will assume responsibility for finance, risk management and other administrative functions. LeeAnn becomes a member of the Executive Leadership Team, will report to the CEO Thomas G. Bognanno, and will staff both the Board Finance and the Audit and Risk committees.
"I am excited to announce LeeAnn's promotion to CFO. She is a very capable leader who has a keen understanding of the financial strategies that CHC needs to undertake, especially during an extremely challenging operating environment," said Thomas G. Bognanno, president and CEO at CHC. "She will be instrumental in helping us build a stronger, more focused, and top-line oriented business model that will enable significant growth."
Yang joined CHC in April 2019 with over twenty years of experience in the finance and accounting field. Prior to CHC, she worked as a Financial Controller for a private consulting firm for four years. She has diversified experience from both the private and nonprofit sectors, including Asurion, Jack Kent Cook Foundation, and MedStar Washington Hospital Center. During the past two years at CHC, Yang helped build a strong finance team, streamlined the accounting and finance processes, and became a key player on the senior leadership team.
"I'm proud of the team we've built at CHC," said Yang. "I'm honored to accept this new leadership role and look forward to helping CHC grow."
Yang has been a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for over twenty years and earned a Master of Arts in Business Management, Accounting and Finance at The Catholic University of America. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA).
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. We represent thousands of high-impact nonprofits nationwide, working to address barriers to good health, and we connect them with capital from our corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. By listening to partners and convening community and business leaders, we ensure that we always act in the best interests of communities, directing resources and expertise where it is needed most. For more information, visit chcimpact.org.
