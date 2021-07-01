Legacy Lifecare, a network of not-for-profit organizations that provide healthcare and housing to seniors and the disabled organization, is comprised of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody, JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, Deutsches Altenheim of West Roxbury, and Elizabeth Seton and Marillac Residences of Wellesley. It employs approximately 1800 individuals across the state.