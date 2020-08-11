BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy (YC S'19), the premier fatherhood and male fertility company announced a new partnership with Veterans Advantage, PBC, to offer its at-home sperm testing and storage platform at a discount to all military service members (past and present) and their families.
The partnership will feature an exclusive discount program in which Active Duty service members and retirees, veterans and family members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage VetRewards program receive a 25% discount on Legacy's core product offering.
"We're excited to partner with Veterans Advantage to create this new benefit," said Khaled Kteily, CEO of Legacy. "The conventional view around fertility as a female issue is outdated and wrong. We believe Legacy's product offering will advance the conversation and enable a whole-family approach to fertility issues, especially as couples are starting families later in life."
"Giving this benefit is a 'A Real Thank You,' and helps many of our nation's veterans to protect their opportunity for future parenthood," Kteily added.
"Our partnership with Legacy supports our mission to enhance the lifestyle of those who served," said Scott Higgins, co-founder and co-CEO. "We're thrilled innovative companies like Legacy want to honor those who served, and we're proud to make this benefit available for our members."
Legacy's commitment to military service members is inspired, in large part, by Secretary Ash Carter's "Force of the Future Program" which recognized the importance of enhanced fertility benefits, to include sperm and egg freezing. The Legacy team, which includes John Crowley as Head of Military Affairs, is committed to ensuring that DNA cryopreservation is made available to every deploying service member.
ABOUT VETERANS ADVANTAGE, PBC
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media, and technology company with a socially-responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to those who serve our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine who served in World War II, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive military offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. The Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, exclusive military benefits for its members and subscribers to VetRewards, its premium benefit plans, redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. The company works with its Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top national retailers, and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customers as eligible for military discounts and protect their military offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You™ to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.
Give Legacy, Inc. is the premier fatherhood company working towards rebalancing the responsibility of family planning by providing at-home sperm testing and storage solutions. Founded in 2018 by Khaled Kteily out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Legacy is a Y-Combinator and Bain Capital Ventures backed biotech startup. Since winning TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, Legacy has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Forbes. The Legacy team is a Harvard-back group of men and women who understand fatherhood—and how much it matters. The team brings international experience in male fertility, health care policy, and business with a world-class advisory board.