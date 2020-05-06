WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators today announced an upcoming webinar, "Getting Your Business Past COVID-19: Resolving Disputes Through One-Stop Mediation" on May 13th at 4:00 p.m. EDT, together with FTI Consulting, The International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution ("CPR"), Morril ADR, and J. Greenblatt International Disputes PLLC.
"All businesses, but particularly small to medium sized ones are facing uncertain and scary times. Unfortunately, legal disputes are probably inevitable. On this webinar, we will walk through the legal issues and assessments of loss these businesses should consider in a no-fault environment and we will describe a creative, cost-effective, flat-fee mediation program to assist in moving forward in a post-COVID-19 world," said Jonathan Greenblatt, Chairman and Co-Founder of Legal Innovators and Principal of J. Greenblatt International Disputes PLLC.
"Mediation, conducted by skilled mediators, is a more efficient, creative and constructive process in arriving at cost-effective solutions than is litigation. We believe that our organization, together with our skilled mediators, Legal Innovators, and FTI can offer this pathway for many businesses to resolve their differences in a way that best gets them through this crisis," said Allen Waxman, President and CEO of CPR.
Business leaders may register for the webinar on May 13th, which will provide:
- A checklist of legal issues to consider in evaluating rights and obligations
- An overview of possible solutions
- Guidance to calculate loss
- Introduction of a creative and cost-effective mediation process enabling resolution of disputes to allow businesses to move forward
The session will feature:
- Jonathan Greenblatt, Chairman and Co-Founder of Legal Innovators, Principal of J. Greenblatt, International Disputes PLLC, and webinar moderator
- Dawn Hall, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting
- Allen Waxman, President and CEO, The International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution
- Roderick Johnson, Project Officer Lender Relations, U.S. Small Business Administration
- Bryan Parker, CEO and Co-Founder of Legal Innovators
- Mark Morril, Independent Arbitrator and Mediator, Morril ADR
Several of the legal and business experts featured on this webinar are also launching a Mediation Program.
Registration for this webinar is now open. Participants may submit questions to info@legal-innovators.com.
About Legal Innovators
