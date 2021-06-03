BUFFALO, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lemma Labs, a consumer diagnostics company focused on health & beauty, has launched hairID, an at-home testing and consultation service for hair. With hairID, customers can optimize their hair care routines to achieve healthy, shiny, and voluminous hair using recommendations based on accurate and reliable scientifically tested results.
The company's flagship hairID kit is now available directly to consumers via the company's website. It includes at-home test strips for water hardness and sebum assessment as well as instructions for returning a collected hair sample to the hairID lab. The customer's hair thickness, porosity, health, scalp condition, and home water quality are tested using state-of-the-art equipment previously only available in industrial and university lab settings. A comprehensive report is provided to the customer showing them their test results and giving them a personalized hair care routine specifically tailored to their unique hair properties and home environment.
HairID aims to help overwhelmed consumers that are frustrated with the glossy marketing and lofty promises so common in the beauty industry. It removes guesswork, giving customers peace of mind and certainty about their hair care choices.
Co-founder Dalar Nazarian, PhD was inspired to create hairID after her struggle to manage her curly hair. She used her engineering background to research how product ingredients interact with different hair properties and how to measure the hair properties that matter the most. She explains, "Once I realized how liberating it was to make decisions about my hair using actual measurements, I wanted to make a product that put the consumers in control of their hair care decisions." Using hairID, customers have all of the information they need to understand why certain products or methods will or will not work for their unique hair.
Lemma Labs is a Buffalo, NY-based consumer diagnostics company focused on health & beauty. Founded in 2020 by Dalar Nazarian, PhD and Rohan Bansal, PhD, Lemma Labs' mission is to empower consumers to make informed choices about their health and beauty purchases by giving them affordable access to scientific testing services previously only available in expensive industrial and university lab settings. Using the hairID testing service, customers can optimize their hair care routine with accurate and reliable scientific results.
