FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Though Lentinex is popular in Europe and Asia, until recently it has been difficult, if not impossible, to find this incredible supplement in the United States. As of early 2020, health and wellness pioneer VitaBounty has introduced Lentinex to the American market. For the first time, customers and wholesalers in the U.S. will be able to purchase this highly-potent, immune defense supplement.
Through VitaBounty, Lentinex is now available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Rakuten has been called "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of" mainly because the site is well known in Japan, where it began, but has only in the last eight years started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market. But Rakuten's sales figures cannot be ignored: Last year, Rakuten pulled in over $10 Billion in US sales, making them a prime partner for VitaBounty and Lentinex.
Lentinex is produced by European company GlycaNova, and sold exclusively by VitaBounty throughout the United States e-commerce market. Lentinex is a patented form of the vitamin complex, Beta-glucan, made from fermented shiitake mushrooms. Beta-glucans are polysaccharides, a type of carbohydrate with molecules that are made up of many sugar molecules all bonded together. Beta-glucans are found in a variety of food sources, from cereals, like wheat, to yeast, bacteria, and fungi.
Beta-glucans have been hailed as a potent immune booster by multiple case studies, including a 2007 study published in the medical journal Medicina (Kaunas), a 2011 study titled Stimulatory Effect of β-glucans on Immune Cells, and a 2009 article in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology titled The effects of β-glucan on human immune and cancer cells - Beta-glucans (β-glucan) have had proven effects on the immune system, with exciting new findings revealed about their potential to support immune health.
Lentinex is all-natural and contains no synthetic ingredients, hormones, pesticides, or animal products, or gluten, making it ideal for anyone with dietary limitations. This extremely pure form of Beta-Glucan can be used in smaller doses than the Beta-Glucan that is sourced from wheat or yeast. Bringing this revolutionary supplement to the U.S. retail market is a huge step both for the nutrition world and for VitaBounty.
