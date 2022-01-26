AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leonard Perlmutter, Yoga Psychologist and founder of The American Meditation Institute (AMI), will present a rare three-part weekly Zoom workshop on the ancient Chakra System and Yoga Psychology as complementary diagnostic tools on Mondays March 7 through 21 from 6:30 to 8:30pm ET. Entitled "Understanding the Chakras: Balancing the Body's Subtle Energies," this comprehensive training is designed to relieve stress, burnout and pain, enhance creativity, strengthen the body's immune system, and experience increased security and self-confidence.
This course provides a detailed and practical understanding of the meaning, anatomy and function of the seven major Chakras. When knowledge of the subtler aspects of the Chakras is understood and incorporated into an individual's daily practice, consciousness is freed from the downward inertia of fear-based, animal nature and allowed to rise to the higher centers of consciousness. When the energy of the Chakras is balanced by employing practices presented in this workshop, human beings can free themselves from the debilitating power of fear, anger and greed––allowing their consciousness to rise toward higher centers of creativity. In addition, advanced healing practices that work through the energy of the subtle body can help open, energize and ground the mind. These advanced yogic mind/body medicine practices make it possible to increase vitality and concentration and can help individuals rediscover their own inner source of physical, mental and emotional health and well-being.
According to Leonard Perlmutter, "The power to attain a state of holistic health lies within each of us. It is simply a matter of attaining the necessary knowledge and then cultivating our determination and will. By properly caring for our bodies, by regulating our breath, and by understanding the mind and the vital energy known as prana, each one of us can rediscover and utilize our inner source of physical well-being, emotional contentment and spiritual peace. The understanding of the Chakra system offered in this course provides a practical, diagnostic tool to analyze and balance the many complexities of the human mind, senses and body."
Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of the Chakra System, the Conscience, mantra meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates.
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science.
