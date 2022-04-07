In this free webinar, learn why the clinical trials ecosystem is crying out for patient involvement, and how in some jurisdictions, it might soon become law. Attendees will learn how early evidence suggests that significant return on investment is achievable in terms of recruitment, retention and data quality. Attendees will also learn why patient involvement is something to plan for before a trial gets going, not after it's in rescue mode. The featured speakers will also discuss why simple approaches can include lit reviews, surveys, focus groups, but higher order co-creation yields better and more sustained improvements.
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designing a clinical trial is a challenging multidisciplinary endeavor. Most people don't think twice about asking colleagues in statistics, pharmacology and clinical medicine to ensure a study is robust. But as a field, is there a missed opportunity to engage with those who have the most to offer? What about those patients who could potentially participate in a trial? In this webinar, the featured speakers explore how participant input can be valuable to clinical trial optimization and design.
Increasingly it is heard that regulators, health technology assessment (HTA) bodies and journal publishers are calling for increased patient involvement before, during and after a trial is completed. But how does this work in practice? In this webinar, get perspectives from two experienced practitioners in the field of digital health and decentralized trials across a range of therapeutic areas. Attendees will learn about the latest regulatory thinking in the space and gain tips for putting patient involvement into practice. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions.
Join this webinar to learn how to make better use of participant insights before, during and after a study to generate better evidence and ensure a more successful trial completion.
Join Paul Wicks, PhD, Independent Consultant; and Noah Goodson, PhD, Decentralized Study Design Lead, THREAD Research, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Let Patients Be the Guide: Clinical Trial Optimization and Design with Participant Input.
