LG Display and Eyesafe usher in a new era of television displays designed for human health and safety -- The world's first-ever TUV Rheinland Eyesafe® Certified low blue light TV display - a 65" OLED screen - comes amid alarming levels of average consumer screen time. -- Certification is endorsed by a global panel of leading eye doctors; LG Display Chief Technology Officer Dr. Soo-Young Yoon calls the announcement a 'watershed moment' in television display manufacturing.