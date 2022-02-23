LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

 By LHC Group, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb.23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 9.6% to $583.4 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $15.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $39.4 million, or $1.26 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $61.6 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 7.6% to $2.220 billion.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $115.7 million, or $3.69 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $179.5 million, or $5.73 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $265.5 million.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
  • Average Home Health quality star ratings of 4.37 during the period of April 2021 through December 2021 according to Strategic Healthcare Partners, up from 4.10 for the period of July 2020 through March 2021 per the most recent CMS data.
  • Organic growth in total home health admissions increased 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 5.5% in 2021 over 2020.
  • Organic growth in non-Medicare episodic home health admissions increased by 18.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 21.9% in 2021 over 2020.
  • Non-Medicare rates increased 4% in 2021 over 2020 and increased 17% over the last 5 years.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions decreased 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 0.5% in 2021 over 2020. Organic growth in hospice admissions are pacing to 8% to 10% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021and 18% to 20% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Home Health average daily census of 86,228 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.0% higher than 83,686 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Home Health average daily census of 84,734 was 5.8% higher in 2021 than 2020.
  • Hospice average daily census of 7,024 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 62.6% higher than 4,320 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Hospice average daily census of 5,405 was 24.4% higher in 2021 than 2020. The year-over-year growth was due to a net increase of 40 hospice locations added during 2021.
  • The percentage of Home Health clinicians on quarantine due to COVID-19 went from a high of 6.5% in January 2022 down to 0.6% today which is the lowest quarantine level since July 2021.
  • On November 2, 2021, LHC Group finalized the acquisition of selected home health, hospice, and therapy assets from HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Health Care Services venture that marks the entry into two new markets – Minnesota and New Mexico - and expands service areas in 20 states where the company already operates. The acquisition includes 47 total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $130 million.
  • On December 6, 2021, LHC Group's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 634,869 shares of common stock for approximately $83.7 million.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For perhaps the first time in our industry's existence, we believe there is a general consensus throughout the country for emphasizing the advantages of at-home care. The demand for at-home healthcare is as strong as ever with patients and families overwhelmingly preferring care in the home and senior advocates, Congress and policymakers increasingly recognizing the better outcomes and efficiency. As the proven partner to 435 leading hospitals and health systems, an extensive national footprint and very particular assets that can lead the transition to value-based care, we are embracing our mission, values and culture to lead this industry once again in 2022 and beyond."

Full Year 2022 and First Quarter 2022 Guidance

Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, net service revenue is expected to be $560 million to $580 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.10, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $50 million to $55 million.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "We have established a strong foundation for growth in 2022 with our leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, momentum in physician referrals, and underlying strength in our organic growth and M&A activity. While late fourth quarter and early first quarter operating trends were affected by reduced capacity to service the strong demand for our services due to COVID variants and labor availability, we expect to benefit in 2022 from recent stabilization in those trends and from our implementation of certain cost improvement initiatives and efficiencies. Additionally, we believe our continued focus on maintaining a disciplined approach to operations and capital allocation will accelerate our growth as the year progresses."

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions. 

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 407-9208 (international callers: (201) 493-6784). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, March 3, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (international callers: (412) 317-6671) and entering confirmation number 13726712.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the fourth quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2020 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's  businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the  Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)







As of December 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash



$                     9,809



$                 286,569

Receivables:









Patient accounts receivable



348,820



301,209

Other receivables



13,780



11,522

Total receivables



362,600



312,731

Prepaid income taxes



7,531



Prepaid expenses



28,401



22,058

Other current assets



24,801



25,664

Total current assets



433,142



647,022

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,394 and $82,721, respectively



153,959



138,366

Goodwill



1,748,426



1,259,147

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,152 and $17,659, respectively



400,002



315,355

Assets held for sale



—                         —



1,900

Operating lease right of use asset



113,399



100,046

Other assets



46,693



21,518

Total assets



$             2,895,621



$             2,483,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



$                   98,118



$                   64,864

Salaries, wages and benefits payable



100,532



88,666

Self insurance reserves



33,784



35,103

Government stimulus advance



—                         —



93,257

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue



106,489



317,962

Current operating lease payable



37,630



32,676

Amounts due to governmental entities



5,447



1,516

Income taxes payable



—                         —



21,464

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax



26,790



25,928

Total current liabilities



408,790



681,436

Deferred income taxes



70,026



47,237

Income taxes payable



7,320



6,203

Revolving credit facility



661,197



20,000

Other long term liabilities



—                         —



25,928

Operating lease payable



78,688



70,275

Total liabilities



1,226,021



851,079

Noncontrolling interest-redeemable



17,501



18,921

Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock – $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding



—                         —



Common stock – $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,549,524  and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 30,634,414 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively



365



364

Treasury stock – 5,915,110  and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively



(164,790)



(69,011)

Additional paid-in capital



979,642



962,120

Retained earnings



751,025



635,297

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,566,242



1,528,770

Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable



85,857



84,584

Total stockholders' equity



1,652,099



1,613,354

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$             2,895,621



$             2,483,354

 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited)



Year Ended 

 December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net service revenue

$

583,429





$

532,329





$

2,219,622





$

2,063,204



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

364,603





317,243





1,336,609





1,250,403



Gross margin

218,826





215,086





883,013





812,801



General and administrative expenses

189,681





162,944





696,435





632,847



Impairment of intangibles and other

-





1,227





937





1,849



Operating income

29,145





50,915





185,641





178,105



Interest expense

(2,797)





(89)





(4,338)





(4,129)



Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

26,348





50,826





181,303





173,976



Income tax expense

4,778





12,862





37,687





36,043



Net income

21,570





37,964





143,616





137,933



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,878





7,584





27,888





26,337



Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

15,692





$

30,380





$

115,728





$

111,596



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

0.50





$

0.98





$

3.71





$

3.59



Diluted

$

0.50





$

0.97





$

3.69





$

3.56



Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

31,167





31,128





31,195





31,092



Diluted

31,317





31,443





31,397





31,366



 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)







For the year ended December 31,





2021



2020

Operating activities:









Net income



$             143,616



$             137,933

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expense



20,917



21,249

      Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset



37,506



34,546

Stock-based compensation expense



15,868



14,347

Deferred income taxes



22,789



(13,261)

(Gain) Loss on disposal of assets



(1,134)



412

Impairment of intangibles and other



937



1,849

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Receivables



(35,361)



(16,561)

Prepaid expenses



(5,902)



(754)

Other assets



(11,015)



(3,169)

Prepaid income taxes



(7,531)



9,652

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,345



(22,506)

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves



3,004



6,482

Other long term liabilities



(26,758)



51,856

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue



(211,473)



317,962

Operating lease payable



(37,360)



(34,226)

Income tax payable



(20,347)



23,800

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities



(433)



(364)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(100,332)



529,247

Investing activities:









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(569,583)



(24,545)

Minority interest investments



(10,100)



Proceeds from sale of assets



3,350



7,920

Proceeds from sale of an entity



1,531



Purchases of property, building and equipment



(32,976)



(65,875)

Net cash used in investing activities



(607,778)



(82,500)

Financing activities:









Proceeds from line of credit



1,025,559



296,229

Payments on line of credit



(384,362)



(529,229)

Government stimulus advance



(93,257)



93,257

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan



2,472



2,177

Payments on deferred financing fees



(3,556)



Payments on repurchasing common stock



(74,643)



Noncontrolling interest distributions



(28,857)



(24,837)

Purchase of additional controlling interest



(2,113)



(24,295)

Sale of noncontrolling interest



1,934



4,856

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation



(11,827)



(10,008)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



431,350



(191,850)

Change in cash



(276,760)



254,897

Cash at beginning of period



286,569



31,672

Cash at end of period



$                 9,809



$             286,569

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Interest paid



$                 4,168



$                 5,011

Income taxes paid



$               43,728



$               16,830

Non-Cash Operating activity:









Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations



41,364



43,047

Non-Cash Investing activity:









Accrued capital expenditures



417



2,922

Net working capital adjustment



890



Non-Cash Financing activity:









Contribution of noncontrolling interest





230

 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Home health



Hospice



Home and community-based



Facility-based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

394,481





$

102,027





$

46,229





$

35,284





$

5,408





$

583,429



Cost of service revenue

238,548





65,047





33,911





23,910





3,187





364,603



Gross margin

155,933





36,980





12,318





11,374





2,221





218,826



General and administrative expenses

131,795





30,904





11,508





12,091





3,383





189,681



Impairment of intangibles and other























Operating income (loss)

24,138





6,076





810





(717)





(1,162)





29,145



Interest expense

(2,004)





(334)





(270)





(135)





(54)





(2,797)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

22,134





5,742





540





(852)





(1,216)





26,348



Income tax expense (benefit)

4,086





1,123





180





(270)





(341)





4,778



Net income (loss)

18,048





4,619





360





(582)





(875)





21,570



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,554





989





26





313





(4)





5,878



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

13,494





$

3,630





$

334





$

(895)





$

(871)





$

15,692























































 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Home health



Hospice



Home and community-based



Facility-based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

382,636





$

62,419





$

50,058





$

31,914





$

5,302





$

532,329



Cost of service revenue

217,554





38,190





36,514





21,487





3,498





317,243



Gross margin

165,082





24,229





13,544





10,427





1,804





215,086



General and administrative expenses

119,544





16,894





11,923





11,451





3,132





162,944



Impairment of intangibles and other

1,227





















1,227



Operating income (loss)

44,311





7,335





1,621





(1,024)





(1,328)





50,915



Interest expense

(52)





(18)





(8)





(9)





(2)





(89)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

44,259





7,317





1,613





(1,033)





(1,330)





50,826



Income tax expense (benefit)

10,936





1,631





301





76





(82)





12,862



Net income (loss)

33,323





5,686





1,312





(1,109)





(1,248)





37,964



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,154





1,370





104





(35)





(9)





7,584



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,169





$

4,316





$

1,208





$

(1,074)





$

(1,239)





$

30,380























































 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)







Year Ended December 31, 2021





Home Health



Hospice



Home and Community-Based



Facility-Based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue



$    1,551,542



$ 311,218



$  189,561



$  132,098



$   35,203



$      2,219,622

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)



901,685



194,895



137,852



89,270



12,907



1,336,609

General and administrative expenses



501,132



89,693



46,724



45,304



13,582



696,435

Impairment of intangibles and other



937











937

Operating income (loss)



147,788



26,630



4,985



(2,476)



8,714



185,641

Interest expense



(3,103)



(529)



(413)



(208)



(85)



(4,338)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests



144,685



26,101



4,572



(2,684)



8,629



181,303

Income tax expense (benefit)



30,089



5,344



1,069



(919)



2,104



37,687

Net income (loss)



114,596



20,757



3,503



(1,765)



6,525



143,616

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



22,060



4,297



467



1,105



(41)



27,888

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$         92,536



$  16,460



$      3,036



$   (2,870)



$      6,566



$         115,728

Total assets



$    1,719,403



$ 786,671



$  239,314



$  85,005



$   65,228



$      2,895,621

 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)







Year Ended December 31, 2020





Home Health



Hospice



Home and Community-Based



Facility-Based



HCI



Total

Net service revenue



$       1,463,779



$  243,806



$  194,584



$  128,578



$     32,457



$  2,063,204

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)



848,663



150,675



150,378



85,827



14,860



1,250,403

General and administrative expenses



464,568



66,454



45,443



43,435



12,947



632,847

Impairment of intangibles and other



1,249



600









1,849

Operating income (loss)



149,299



26,077



(1,237)



(684)



4,650



178,105

Interest expense



(2,856)



(469)



(390)



(297)



(117)



(4,129)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests



146,443



25,608



(1,627)



(981)



4,533



173,976

Income tax expense (benefit)



30,435



4,925



(357)



(185)



1,225



36,043

Net income (loss)



116,008



20,683



(1,270)



(796)



3,308



137,933

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



20,525



4,822



(171)



1,193



(32)



26,337

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$            95,483



$    15,861



$     (1,099)



$     (1,989)



$       3,340



$     111,596

Total assets



$       1,741,044



$  301,475



$  263,708



$  103,401



$     73,726



$  2,483,354

 

 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



Key Data:



2021



2020



2021



2020





















Home Health Services:

















Locations



557





537





557





537



Acquired



25





4





27





13



De novo















1



Divested/consolidated







(16)





(7)





(30)



Total new admissions



111,141





104,440





436,637





410,408



Medicare new admissions



51,983





54,968





213,913





221,300



Average daily census



86,228





83,686





84,995





80,112



Average Medicare daily census



43,325





47,219





44,342





46,311



Medicare completed and billed episodes



84,242





89,824





339,065





350,239



Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes



1.01





1.01





1.02





1.02



Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)



$

2,860





$

2,840





$

2,868





$

2,795



Total visits



2,222,050





2,100,914





8,544,552





8,282,047



Total Medicare visits



1,091,125





1,141,298





4,307,968





4,615,612



Average visits per Medicare episodes



13.0





12.7





12.7





13.2



Organic growth: (2)

















Net revenue



0.6

%



(0.1)

%



6.0

%



(4.8)

%

Net Medicare revenue



(8.5)

%



(5.0)

%



(1.3)

%



(9.7)

%

Total new admissions



3.8

%



2.2

%



5.5

%



1.6

%

Medicare new admissions



(7.2)

%



(6.0)

%



(3.7)

%



(7.4)

%

Average daily census



0.7

%



4.9

%



5.8

%



1.5

%

Average Medicare daily census



(10.6)

%



(5.4)

%



(4.6)

%



(8.2)

%

Medicare completed and billed episodes



(7.7)

%



(7.9)

%



(2.4)

%



(8.0)

%



















Hospice Services:

















Locations



170





120





170





120



Acquired



16





3





49





6



De novo







6





1





6



Divested/consolidated



(1)









(3)





(2)



Admissions



7,516





5,336





24,400





20,342



Average daily census



7,024





4,320





5,408





4,345



Patient days



646,231





397,456





1,972,643





1,590,322



Average revenue per patient day



$

161.87





$

157.55





$

161.09





$

155.33



Organic growth: (2)

















Total new admissions



(6.2)

%



10.9

%



0.5

%



6.4

%



















Home and Community-Based Services:

















Locations (3)



136





124





136





124



Acquired



6









1





4



De novo







3





13





16



Divested/consolidated







(1)





(2)





(3)



Average daily census



12,281





14,021





13,159





14,365



Billable hours



1,779,058





1,884,411





7,376,187





7,734,517



Revenue per billable hour



$

26.22





$

27.33





$

25.91





$

26.22





















Facility-Based Services:

















Long-term Acute Care

















Locations



12





12





12





12



Acquired

















Divested/consolidated







(1)









(1)



Patient days



22,443





21,836





86,524





89,930



Average revenue per patient day



$

1,423





$

1,407





$

1,459





$

1,373



Average Daily Census



244





237





237





246





















































(1)

Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM.

(2)

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(3)

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

 December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

 December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

15,692





$

30,380





$

115,728





$

111,596



Add (net of tax):

















   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)



7,385





2,284





17,737





5,629



   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)



302





2,856





1,850





3,722



   COVID-19 impact: 

























      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



10,860





8,641





38,001





38,608



      CARES Act tax benefit (4)















(2,210)

 



   ERP implementation (5) 



601









1,827







   Hurricane Ida (6)  











844







   Gain on sale of asset (7)











(951)







   Cost improvement initiatives (8)



4,498









4,498







Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

39,338





$

44,161





$

179,534





$

157,345











RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

 December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

 December 31,





2021



2019



2021



2019

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

0.50





$

0.97





$

3.69





$

3.56



Add (net of tax):

















   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)



0.24





0.07





0.57





0.17



   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)



0.01





0.09





0.06





0.12



   COVID-19 impact:

























      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



0.35





0.27





1.22





1.23



      CARES Act tax benefit (4)















(0.07)



   ERP implementation (5)



0.02









0.05







   Hurricane Ida (6)











0.03







   Gain on sale of asset (7)











(0.03)







   Cost improvement initiatives (8)



0.14









0.14







Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

1.26





$

1.40





$

5.73





$

5.01



 

 

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

15,692





$

30,380





$

115,728





$

111,596



Add:

















   Income tax expense



4,778





12,862





37,687





36,043



   Interest expense, net



2,797





89





4,338





4,129



   Depreciation and amortization 



6,018





5,648





20,917





21,249



   Adjustment items (1) 



32,281





19,392





86,805





65,731



Adjusted EBITDA



$

61,566





$

68,371





$

265,475





$

238,748



1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):

















   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)



10,082





3,214





24,154





7,770



   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)



412





4,019





2,510





5,193



   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



14,826





12,159





51,661





52,768



   ERP implementation (5)



820









2,485







   Hurricane Ida (6)











1,150







   Gain on sale of asset (7)











(1,296)







   Cost improvement initiatives (8)



6,141









6,141







Total adjustments



$

32,281





$

19,392





$

86,805





$

65,731









































1.

Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($10.1 million and $24.2 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $3.2 million and $7.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively).

2.

Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.4 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $4.0 million and $5.2 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively).

3.

COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.8 million and $51.7 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $12.2 million and $52.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively).

4.

Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

5.

Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.8 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively).

6.

Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax).

7.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.  The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million. 

8.

Expenses associated from cost improvement initiatives implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($6.1 million pre-tax).

 

 

Contact: 

Eric Elliott



Senior Vice President of Finance



(337) 233-1307



eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhc-group-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301489033.html

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.