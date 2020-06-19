TORONTO, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company HONEY®, one of California's largest full service companies, to supply all of Liberty's dispensaries with the company's full assortment of branded products.
In 2012 HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry by becoming the first producer in the world to market distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Today, they provide authentic, full spectrum oil in vape cartridges, applicators, and caps to legal dispensaries and delivery services.
"We are excited to partner with HONEY®, a longstanding pioneer and premium brand in the cannabis space," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Adding HONEY® to our portfolio of brands creates an immediate distinction between other competitors in the space and reinforces our product offering strategy to provide variety, quality, and price versatility in all of the products we market."
All THC and CBD oil in HONEY cartridges are free of fillers and are lab tested to be 75% +/- cannabinoids. The devices provide the full range of benefits and deliver the precise dosage of cannabinoids with every use.
"We are very excited to be partnering with Liberty to introduce our HONEY® products to the Florida medicinal cannabis market as we started in the California medical market nearly a decade ago," said Peter Tejera, Chief Executive Officer of HONEY®. "We look forward to growing our in-dispensary presence in Florida and this partnership will provide Floridian consumers with a superior choice of high quality, predictable, and consistent product experience second to none."
Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.
About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.
Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.
