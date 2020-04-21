Liberty remains open, essential and 'life sustaining' with convenient online ordering, safe curbside pickup and free delivery
TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today an update on its response to COVID-19 and progress in its core business as the coronavirus has become part of everyone's new reality. Liberty's management is committed to ensuring the wellbeing and safety of its patients, customers and employees and is adhering to the guidance and directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce exposure to the virus and other health risks.
All Liberty dispensaries across Florida remain open during regularly scheduled business hours to serve the thousands of patients that rely on its valued and premium products for wellness and quality of life. In addition, Liberty has implemented rigorous sanitation measures. All of its dispensaries and delivery vehicles are sanitized at the top of every hour and digital thermometer scanners have been deployed at all Liberty facilities to conduct staff temperature readings to ensure all preemptive measures are taking place. The Company has also equipped all employees with masks, gloves, and sanitizers and is practicing acceptable social distancing between employees and consumers at all retail locations.
In an effort to satisfy a significant increase in the demand for its medical cannabis products (82% growth month-over-month in aggregate delivery sales), Liberty has streamlined the following processes to make its offerings more conveniently accessible: easy online ordering; text message staging notifications; free home delivery (where applicable) for any orders over $50; curbside pickup and extended delivery and store operation hours throughout the week and weekends.
"The health and safety of our patients, employees and community has always been our top priority—more now than ever during these challenging times," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We continue to monitor the developments surrounding COVID-19 and have placed unprecedented emphasis on our cleaning procedures across the entire company including our cultivation facilities. As we all continue to practice safe social distancing you can trust that we will continue to provide our patients across the state consistent, reliable access to all of our products while adhering to guidelines of health advisories and local authorities to do the best we can to keep our patients and their loved ones safe."
In its ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its employees and partners across offices, production, distribution and retail personnel who have been impacted by the virus, Liberty is closely following the guidance of public health officials worldwide. Whenever possible the Company is providing flexible and staggered work shifts in order for employees to spend more time with their families.
Mancebo said, "Despite the challenging market environment, Liberty is a stronger business now than it was a year ago, thanks to our enduring partnerships, expanded market presence, and a growing portfolio of best in class product offerings. We will continue to expand. Many local municipalities have closed their offices due to the outbreak, which has caused a delay on our new store openings planned by the end of Q1 FY2021, but we remain optimistic that we will open at least three new stores by the end of Q1 as circumstances improve."
Despite uncertain global economic conditions, Liberty is one of the few MMTCs in Florida that has actively been hiring and is looking to fill significant roles in its growing operations. As social gatherings have been shut down for now, Liberty is re-creating the experience online by organizing numerous social media 'live events' and fun videos that will include product discounts and giveaways via curbside or delivery service. Visit Liberty's social media channels for further details:
"On behalf of the entire Liberty Health Sciences family, we wish you all to continue to #LiveHealthy, #LiveHappy, #LiveSafe and most importantly #LiveFree," said Mancebo.
Patients may place an order online at: www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery.
About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.
Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.
