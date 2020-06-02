TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis announced today it will open its 24th dispensary in West Palm Beach as it continues to expand its retail footprint across Florida. The new dispensary is scheduled to open on or before Friday, June 5, 2020, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.
Liberty's newest dispensary is located at 1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite: 170, West Palm Beach, FL. 33401 and will serve a local population of more than 100,000. The 2,000 square foot dispensary boasts a modern display and retail area, two private consultation rooms and two waiting areas. The store will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. As with all Liberty locations, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.
This is Liberty's second store location in Palm Beach County. The dispensary will offer a wide variety of medical and wellness products in multiple delivery options, including vaporizer pens, tinctures, oral sprays, flower, topical creams, concentrates and distillates, and time released transdermal patches. Liberty plans to open an additional 10 new dispensaries by the end of this year.
"We are excited to welcome West Palm Beach to the Liberty family and remain committed to setting the bar for quality and service across the state," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Florida continues to be one of the fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the US and our goal is to ensure Liberty products are easily available to help those who in need. Accessibility of premium and valued cannabis products at multiple tiered prices has always been at the forefront of everything we do and stand for at Liberty. Now more than ever, it is important that we provide our patients with the convenience and services they have grown to expect and appreciate from our Company."
Liberty currently operates 23 dispensaries in the following locations:
•
Boca Raton
•
Palm Harbor
•
Bonita Springs
•
Panama City
•
Bradenton
•
Pensacola
•
Cape Coral
•
Port St. Lucie
•
Dania Beach
•
Sarasota
•
Gainesville
•
St. Petersburg
•
Lakeland
•
Summerfield
•
Merritt Island
•
Tampa (Hyde Park)
•
Miami
•
Tampa (Tetra)
•
North Miami
•
Tallahassee
•
Orange Park
•
Winter Haven
•
Orlando
Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.
About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.
Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.