Marc Aronoff

LENOX, Mass., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Aronoff, MA, LMHC, is delighted to announce the opening of his new Energy Healing practice, Divine-Source Healing Services, offering individual and group sessions via tele-health conference. (www.divine-sourcehealing.com).   Combining traditional therapeutic modalities of Insight and Talk-therapy with ancient wisdom, a Divine-Source Healing session is a unique opportunity for stress reduction and a renewed sense of Self-confidence during difficult times.

Derived from over 30-years' experience working with individuals, groups, and Fortune 500 corporations as a Wellness Consultant, Divine-Source Healing offers tangible tools for coping more effectively with personal stress and anxiety, offering a gateway to experience deep states of relaxation and peace. This is accomplished through dialogue, inquiry, awareness, and remote healing, strengthening one's innate resources for coping in fresh new ways. 

"After a divine-source healing session, I feel more relaxed in my mind and body… and the feeling seems to stay as I go about my day."

Not a system of religious or dogmatic beliefs, Divine-Source Healing draws on tenets of Quantum physics and the revolutionary field of Epigenetics; which may be seen here as the genetics of our lineage.  Science has shown that our state of mind and relationship to stress, in particular fear, has a profound effect on well-being and the immune system. Science also demonstrates our DNA is a "frequency generator" which is changeable: we may align with a frequency of health and healing or potentially dis-ease.  The question is, in times like this, how do we care for our mental and psychic health, while isolated and faced with uncertainty.  COVID-19, while demanding us to make safe choices, also offers an inner journey.

Clients often come with a range of issues from emotional distress, anxiety, and worry, to physical pain.  While not a substitute for traditional medicine where needed, a Divine-Source Healing offers the chance to cultivate harmony in one's life, offering the solace of experiencing what you can do for yourself.  Each 30 – 60-minute session is custom tailored.  While these are stressful times, humans are wired for transformation. How we see and experience the world will determine our well-being.  The premise is simple:  We have an influence over our biology.

