ARLINGTON, Va., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the surging needs of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lidl US announced today it will hire up to 1,000 temporary employees across its store network and distribution centers for a minimum of two months. A listing of all the newly available positions at Lidl US can be found at careers.lidl.com.
Under a first-in-the industry policy designed with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the newly hired employees without health insurance will immediately be eligible for medical benefits covering testing and treatment related to COVID-19 at no cost. Current Lidl US employees enrolled in company insurance plans will automatically receive the enhanced medical benefits package, which waives copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles and includes virtual visits through the CareFirst Video Visit platform. There will be no waiting time to receive the insurance.
"Every day, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and our team, and that is our primary focus during this public health emergency," said Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini. "The new positions announced today will help us better meet the unprecedented needs of our customers. We are working hard to serve them and protect the health of our employees who are playing a critical role."
This announcement is part of Lidl's ongoing effort to offer one of the most generous benefits packages in the industry. In October 2019, Lidl US announced that it will provide medical benefits for all full and part-time employees, regardless of the number of hours they work per week. Since rolling out the initiative, more than 1,200 employees working part-time have become eligible to buy into medical coverage through the company. Part-time employees also currently receive dental, vision, life insurance and 401(k) benefits.
Brian Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield applauded the news.
"When Lidl US asked us to help develop an enhanced plan to support their team amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we were honored to partner with them," said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. "The services that Lidl and its employees provide are essential to our communities, especially during periods of great challenge and uncertainty. By offering comprehensive COVID-19 coverage, Lidl US is demonstrating their commitment to put people first – a mission both CareFirst and Lidl share."
For more information about the actions Lidl US is taking during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.
About Lidl:
Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 95 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
Lidl US
media@lidl.us