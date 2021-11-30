CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravity Labs, Inc., a creative advertising firm uniquely blending the best attributes of brand and digital agencies to get its clients Further Faster® today, announces the launch of a new campaign for Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, that showcases all-new major upgrades and redesigns to Life Fitness Connect, the Life Fitness mobile app.
The newly designed and updated Life Fitness Connect app is a revolutionary training experience that helps you reach your goals with one-of-a-kind capabilities, including on-demand classes, connectivity to most Life Fitness and Cybex machines, and Adaptive Audio Coaching workouts.
The Gravity Labs team created an advertising campaign to help Life Fitness drive global awareness of the relaunch of Life Fitness Connect and to highlight some of the key upgrades and features. The campaign encourages consumers to "Step Into A New World of Fitness," showing that Life Fitness Connect is more than just an app, it's a 'portal' to a better you. Gravity Labs uses this 'portal' to show people what awaits them on the other side, which is a seamless workout experience catered to each individual's needs.
"Life Fitness is an iconic brand that has been in the fitness industry for decades and whose equipment has touched the lives of millions of consumers at gyms and homes around the world. This campaign showcases the amazing new features of Life Fitness Connect that help to enhance the workout experience on and off its equipment. Having seen a massive uptick in online fitness, it was a natural decision for Life Fitness to invest its time and resources in upgrading its mobile app offering," said Davin Power, President, Gravity Labs, Inc.
The campaign video highlights the key features of Life Fitness Connect, including connectivity to compatible Life Fitness and Cybex equipment, a content library with hundreds of audio and video workouts, as well as in-workout audio coaching that adapts to your biometric data. The campaign will be released by Life Fitness to a global audience, including the United States, Japan, Australia, and more.
"After years of disruption in the fitness category centered on online offerings, only amplified by the pandemic, Life Fitness was looking to match its digital offering with its unmatched in-person offering, which has resulted in a complete overhaul of Life Fitness Connect from a design and content perspective. The new Life Fitness Connect offers consumers the comprehensive, connected fitness experience they want and expect and allows us to be a part of even more people's fitness journeys, on and off our machines," said Anthony Radek, Sr. Director of Consoles and Connected Fitness, Life Fitness.
The app and campaign have been released and will be rolled out the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.
To learn more about Life Fitness visit http://www.lifefitness.com, or the Life Fitness Connect app visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/life-fitness-connect/id610127644.
To learn more about Gravity Labs, Inc., please visit http://www.gravitylabsinc.com.
