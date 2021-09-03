DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Imaging won a major award, making its debut on The Silicone Review's 50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2021. The Silicon Review's article was a Q & A based on Life Imaging's journey, vision, what they have to offer and what makes them stand out from other companies.
The Silicone Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business and tech professionals along with leading CXO's.
On top of being recognized by The Silicone Review, Life Imaging has created additional buzz.
The state of the art Low Dose GE CT Scanner at Life Imaging Fla recommended by:
- American Heart Association
- American College of Cardiology Foundation
- Journal of American College of Cardiology
- Society of Atherosclerotic Imaging
- The SHAPE Study
Life Imaging's recognition stems from it's notable work with two major causes of death: heart disease and cancer. Making Life Imaging a part of a major target market.
Life Imaging intends to educate the public on how critical early detection is and how it could save lives. They aim to provide peace of mind to their consumers with reliable, preventative care.
Research or testing of medicine in the U.S is inflated, leaving millions of people oblivious of the underlying health issues they may be having. Which is why the early detection system will be affordable, detecting as early as two decades before symptoms are present.
Life Imaging is currently using the world's most rapid, non-invasive, and accurate low-dose EBT scanning. A painless tool working to maintain the value of life.
As the only dedicated preventive care center in South Florida, Life Imaging Fla serves over 7 million residents of the region! Life Imaging also plans on expanding by using its flagship facility. Life Imaging will train employees from other cities around the US and the world.
Life Imaging is conducting a Reg CF campaign on StartEngine.
Tom Graham, the Founder, has personal experience with cancer, with the passing of both his parents. He vows to make preventative care easy to bring individuals quality of life.
Tom explains, "Many people are asymptomatic and don't realize they are on borrowed time until it is too late. My mission is to keep their life moving clockwise rather than on a timer."
Read more about The Silicone Review's article on Life Imaging here. LIFE IMAGING FLA IS PROVIDING LIFE SAVING, EARLY DETECTION OF HEART DISEASE AND CANCER. (thesiliconreview.com)
About Life Imaging:
Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL, Life Imaging is a health screening service that takes the guesswork out of preventative care. Their mission is to educate and provide an affordable early detection system for the two deadliest diseases known to mankind, heart disease, and cancer. Life Imaging uses an FDA-approved state-of-the-art low-dose GE ct scanning that is accurate and painless and can help prevent many diseases and help protect our loved ones.
