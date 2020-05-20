BOSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good Playmakers, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids heal from the devastating impacts of trauma, announced today the introduction for its new online course, Playmaker 101: The Healing Power of Optimism. The virtual training program allows childcare professionals anywhere in the world the ability to become a Life is Good Playmaker. The three-hour introductory-level course will be available from June 8th- June 23rd and focuses on teaching caregivers new, transferable skills to harness the power of optimism in themselves, their families, and the children they serve.
According to the CDC and the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, early childhood trauma poses the greatest health risk to our kids, and positive relationships with adult caregivers is the most critical component to effective treatment. By using a pragmatic and evidence-based approach to overcoming adversity – optimism – Life is Good Playmakers support teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals who work to mitigate the long-term effects of childhood trauma. Currently impacting more than one million kids a year, the program opens kids up to trusted relationships and restores their playfulness, joy, and optimism.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming need for a program that teaches optimism and how to use it as a tool to navigate challenging times, Life is Good Playmakers mobilized quickly to make their nationally recognized training program virtually accessible to as many people as soon as possible. An easy way to boost interpersonal skills and build experience from home, "The Healing Power of Optimism" will help caregivers gain a deeper understanding of the power of optimism and how it can help all people – especially children – heal, learn, and reach their full potential.
"As caregivers, more is caught from us than taught by us, and right now the children we care for need us to be as emotionally strong and healthy as possible," says Steve Gross, Founder and Chief Playmaker at Life is Good Playmakers. "Optimism enables children to see the opportunities amidst the obstacles and remain resilient in times of darkness and adversity—it is the cornerstone of social and emotional health. However, the times when we need optimism most are also the times when optimism is hardest to come by. We are so excited to offer this new online course to help caregivers everywhere realize the benefits of eternal and practical optimism in order to positively impact their work with kids during this unprecedented time."
During the online course, Life is Good Playmakers introduce their core philosophy and approach to building responsive environments where children who have been impacted by trauma can grow to see and feel the good in themselves, in others, and in the world around them. Upon completion of the online training, attendees will get access to the members-only peer learning and sharing community on Facebook, as well as a robust online resource hub with game manuals, research, and other tools to help implement the Playmaker approach into everyday practice.
"This course helped me realize that optimism can change one's perspective and spread joy to others. I'm now inspired to focus on my own self-care so that I can help my patients, friends, and family create theirs! Thank you all for putting this course together and offering it during this stressful time." - Kalan P., Certified Child Life Specialist, McLane Children's Medical Center
Playmaker 101: The Healing Power of Optimism gives everyone the opportunity to join the 15,000 optimists who currently contribute to Life is Good Playmakers. The early bird course rate is $49. After May 31st, the regular one-time rate of $79 will apply. Sign up for Playmaker 101: The Healing Power of Optimism, today, by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/playmaker-101-the-healing-power-of-optimism-registration-85101515925?aff=Website.
Life is Good Playmakers
The Life is Good Playmakers provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Part of The Life is Good Kids Foundation, which is an accredited 501(c)(3), Life is Good Playmakers work with organizations serving the most vulnerable children impacted by trauma. Over 15,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good Playmakers' partner, the Life is Good Company, donates 10 percent of their net profits to the Playmakers which helps cover some of its operating costs.