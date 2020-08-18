BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good Playmakers, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids heal from the devastating impacts of trauma, will be supporting the social and emotional needs of children in schools and at home through new positive, optimism-influenced programs and tools for coping with the stressful challenges of a global pandemic.
"Kids need opportunities to safely play, create, and express themselves in joyful, connecting, and empowering ways as they face drastic changes to their everyday lives," said Founder and Chief Playmaker, Steve Gross, M.S.W. "For educators facing these same changes, we believe that it is more manageable with the power of optimism — the ability to see the good in themselves, others and the world around them. Whether it's in the classroom or virtual, one positive relationship with a skilled, caring, and optimistic adult can protect and insulate children from the life-threatening consequences of trauma. Life is Good Playmakers are uniquely positioned to help childcare professionals realize the benefits of eternal and practical optimism to build those life-changing relationships to help our most vulnerable kids heal."
Gross will kick off the "Open Up with Optimism" initiative with an online convocation for teachers and educators as schools and families begin the 2020–2021 year. The live event will be streamed on the Life is Good Playmakers Facebook page on Tuesday, August 25th, at 9am EST.
"Open Up with Optimism" will introduce new techniques to help caregivers and children re-establish connections, community, and routines into the classrooms and in homes. In addition to tried-and-true experiential exercises designed to connect and infuse joy into the school day, the program will also highlight self-care for educators and caregivers.
To extend their commitment, the Life is Good Playmakers are launching the "Life is Good Superpowers Classroom Kit" this fall. The kit, designed for grades K-5, includes a shared framework aligned with CASEL's 5 Core Competencies to enhance social and emotional learning priorities by elevating joy, connection, and safety through play, art, products, and additional online resources.
For 30 years, Life is Good Playmakers have provided professional development training, resources, tools, and ongoing coaching for more than 16,000 childcare professionals to create healing environments for over 1 million vulnerable children each year. Caregivers interested in becoming a Life is Good Playmaker can do so in Playmaker 101: The Healing Power of Optimism, the virtual, three-hour introductory-level course that focuses on teaching caregivers new, transferable skills to harness the power of optimism in themselves, their families, and the children they serve.
Mark your calendars to join the "Open Up with Optimism" live stream on the Life is Good Playmakers Facebook page on August 25th, or sign up to join an additional interactive webinar on August 27th.
Help bring optimism to more schools by donating to support the Playmakers' life-changing work. Life is Good eyewear partner, McGee, will be supporting these initiatives by celebrating the work of the Life is Good Kids Foundation, the accredited 501(c)(3) that supports Life is Good Playmakers, with more than 3,000 stores across the county during the month of September.
About Life is Good Playmakers
Life is Good Playmakers provide teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Part of The Life is Good Kids Foundation, which is an accredited 501(c)(3), Life is Good Playmakers work with organizations serving the most vulnerable children impacted by trauma. Over 16,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good Playmakers' partner; the Life is Good Company, donates 10 percent of their net profits to the Playmakers, which helps cover its operating costs.
About Life is Good
The Life is Good Company is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.